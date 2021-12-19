Andrew’s Park’s incoming public art is a donation from a former city council member and longtime Norman resident in honor of his mother, Kathy.
After the passing of his parents last year, Greg Heiple knew he wanted to honor his mother, but he wasn’t exactly sure how, until he found a sculpture at Crucible, a local art gallery.
Greg said when his eyes caught the sculpture of a young girl and a dog sharing an embrace, named “First Love,” he felt a connection to it.
“It thunderstruck me, because it was one of those serendipitous moments where I thought ‘Oh, my God, my mom would love that,’” Greg said.
Kathy was well-known for her special treatment of dogs. Greg said she “always had a dog in her lap” and took incredible care of them.
Another quality Kathy was famous for? Her hugs. Whether it was her immediate family or seeing a friend at Wal-Mart or a football game, Greg said she loved to give hugs.
“All of the sudden, the two things that we’re so much who she was hit me in the face and I thought in that very moment without any preconceived notion, ‘I’m going to put it in Andrews Park,” Greg said.
Ward 1 City Council member Brandi Studley said Greg and his wife, April, executive director of Food & Shelter Inc., have had an incredible impact on the community, and this donation is yet another example of that.
“I thank you and I’m excited to see the statue at Andrews Park soon,” Studley said.
Outgoing Ward 4 Lee Hall thanked Greg and his family for the donation for the community to enjoy in honor of his mother.
Hall said Kathy played an important role in her life when she volunteered with her in offering healthcare to low income families in Norman through Health for Friends.
“She continued throughout our life to serve as a guide and mentor, so to have this at Andrews Park in Ward 4 in honor of Kathy, thank you so much,” Hall said.
As a former Norman City Council member, Greg said he has seen public arts contributions add significant character to the city and its parks.
He said Andrews Park has a place in his heart, which is why he chose the location.
Greg said living in close proximity to the park means he will be able to see “First Love” in its new home often, along with some of his other firsts.
“It’s where I had my first youth sports practices, my first fight and my first kiss, so it’s important to me to say Andrews Park is a part of me and history in our family, especially my mom,” Greg said.
An unveiling and dedication ceremony will take place in the first quarter of 2022, according to Norman Parks and Recreation.