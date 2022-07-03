The City of Norman has a day of activities for all ages planned through the evening and invites everyone to come celebrate Independence Day with local music, food, brews and a fireworks finale.
Fourth Fest will be from 5-10 p.m. Monday at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave. for the 46th year. The city will start the celebration at the community water park.
Entry is free to Fourth Fest Monday evening, and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket and some extra cash for food, beer and glowing gadgets.
Jason Olsen, director of Norman Parks and Recreation, said last year was the first time the city organized the event in more of a festival format. Given the turnout and feedback, they decided to continue it with that style.
“We noticed a long day doesn’t seem to work like it used to, so we’re just hoping to get families out there for the evening, after they’ve had their barbecue, to come out and listen to some great music and support local breweries and food vendors,” Olsen said.
Prior to Fourth Fest, Westwood Family Aquatic Center, 1017 Fairway Drive, will host a Red, White and Blue Swim event for anyone looking to beat the heat from noon to 6 p.m. Entry to the swim is $7, but free to season pass holders and children under three years of age. Hourly games will take place and the amenities of Westwood will also be available, according to a city release.
Bands scheduled to play at Fourth Fest include Hypnotik, who will begin at 5:30 p.m., playing everything from Motown to “Top 40 hits from a range of eras,” according to the release. Hosty, Norman’s one-man-band performs at 7 p.m. Cover band Drive is the final act, scheduled to usher in the fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
Olsen said Normanites won’t want to miss the Fourth Fest fireworks show, which is likely the largest in the state.
Before COVID-19, the city budget for the show was around $25,000. They increased that to $40,000 last year, making it one of the largest displays in the state.
This year, with the help of additional fundraising, more than $50,000 went toward the display.
The show can be viewed on the Norman Parks and Recreation Facebook page and listened to locally on KGOU, 106.3 FM. The live music before the show will also be broadcasted on the radio beginning at 7 p.m.
Parks and Recreation manager Veronica Tracy said all of Norman’s favorite breweries, including 405 Brewing Co., Equity and Lazy Circles Brewing, will set up shop at the park Monday.
Psycho Taco and Afonzo’s Smoked BBQ are some of the food trucks expected at the park.
Olsen advises festival goers to arrive early, as construction is in the area.
Public parking is available in the north parking lot on East Timberdell Road, the west lot along S Jenkins Avenue and the lot south of the Kids Space Playground. Accessible parking is available in each lot. Additional accessible spots are located on the road adjacent to that playground, according to the news release.