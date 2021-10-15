Brandon Henry grew up in Norman. He’s been living and working in Minnesota now for decades, but the time spent here has helped shape a career in music.
He’s now band leader of roots rock outfit Art Vandalay based in Minneapolis-St. Paul. Henry is lead vocalist and guitarist.
His quartet of longtime friends and collaborators have just released an album titled “Champagne and Chandeliers.” It’s all original material penned by Henry, save track three, “Angel and Delilah,” written by folk doyenne Eliza Gilkyson.
Henry looks back fondly on his red dirt years, and recognizes how they contributed to molding the Americana artist he is today.
“When I lived in Norman, I wasn’t old enough to get into The Deli or other bars that had bands,” Henry said. “Every year I’d go to Summer Wind and Groovefest.”
During that time, the teenager who ultimately would leave for studies at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, crossed paths with a musician who’s now synonymous with the Norman sound.
“I took guitar lessons in the mid-1990s from Mike Hosty when he taught at Charlie Rayl Music,” Henry said. “I’ve kept up with his music throughout the years and have almost every one of his albums, and enjoy listening to all of them. When I go home to visit my folks, who still live in Norman, I try to see Hosty at The Deli. It’s always a fun show to try to get to.”
Henry has kept up with lots of musicians. For years he was a publicist and digital promoter for Grammy-winning folk music label Red House Records, based in St. Paul. He was also making his own music in acoustic pop trio Nothing of Consequence, and benefited from association with some of America’s finest singer/songwriter talent.
“A big influence on my songwriting were the songwriters I was exposed to while working at Red House Records,” Henry said. “Eliza Gilkyson, Jimmy LaFave, The Pines, John Gorka, David Francey, Greg Brown, The Wailin’ Jennys, Dale Watson, to name a few. Their songwriting definitely inspired me to try and write better songs.”
During a trip back to Oklahoma shortly after college, his Norman buddy Scott Henderson took him to a Cross Canadian Ragweed show in the Red Dirt Café parking lot on Campus Corner.
“I really liked their sound and they had some really well-written songs that I hadn’t heard before,” Henry said. “It drove me down into a more Americana and country rock path, and I paid more attention to the lyrics and story songs.”
The husband and now father of a two-year-old son started current project Art Vandalay in 2008. He credits Oklahoma with having a lasting impact on his creativity.
“The sound that keeps coming out of Oklahoma I’ve kept up with through Folk Alliance International conferences,” he said. “I’d go to the Oklahoma Room every night there and was always blown away. Some of the sampler CDs from there in years past have included Parker Millsap, John Fullbright and John Moreland. Guys who just blew up. It’s cool how much talent is in Oklahoma.”
Henry’s “Champagne and Chandeliers” is a sonic feast that draws from a variety of sounds.
“Never See You Again” recalls brown liquor-fueled nights with the Rolling Stones. Henry was going for a vintage reverb groove and he found it. “Slow Burn” builds intensity with a smoldering guitar and unexpectedly shimmering keys.
He’s pleased with how the album turned out. Personnel include percussionist Calvin Keasling, Ben Cook-Feltz on keys, bassist Andrew Stevenson and guitarists Colin Monette and Rich Rue.
“I like how ‘Champagne and Chandeliers’ came together,” Henry said. “I’ve played with all those guys for quite a long time. They each bring their own strengths and interpretations of the songs. I feel like recording it captured that. They’re all really good and I just had them play.”
This was Art Vandalay’s first new album in nearly a decade. Previous records “Dancin’ with Your Demons” and “Heaven’s Operahouse” were made in bedrooms and basements. Some of the “new” songs go as far back as 2008, but had never been recorded. Champagne’s cork was popped in Minneapolis’ Future Condo Studios with producer and engineer John Miller.
“It was super fun how the songs took on a new life of their own,” Henry said.
Henry is planning a family trip home to Norman in December. He anticipates booking a solo gig here in that time frame, probably at one of the watering holes he couldn’t get into as a kid hungry to hear live music.