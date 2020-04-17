OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Salvation Army will take part in #GiveFromHomeDay on Tuesday. This national fundraising drive puts the power of giving into the hands of Americans who are anxious to help people who struggle with the economic and health impacts of COVID-19.
Nonprofits like The Salvation Army have experienced a sudden and deep drop in funding as events have been canceled and the attention of loyal donors has been pulled away to other urgent personal concerns.
But for the people who rely on The Salvation Army, needs have only increased. Furthermore, the number of new people being served is growing daily. Funding is urgently needed to continue feeding programs, emergency shelter, utility assistance and hygiene/comfort kits
"Though this is an unprecedented situation for all of us, it's impact will be on the most vulnerable, such as homeless and low-income individuals and families," said Maj. Stephen Ellis, area commander for The Salvation Army of Central Oklahoma. "Thousands of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and will likely be heavily affected by these uncertain times. The Salvation Army is committed to serving those in the most need through our programs in Canadian, Cleveland and Oklahoma counties."
The pandemic has made millions of Americans reliant on -- and increasingly skilled at -- the technologies that are connecting us. #GiveFromHomeDay on April 21 will focus attention on the act of giving and helping fellow Americans in the age of COVID-19.
