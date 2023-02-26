Spring brings warm weather, daffodils and the promise of tasty veggies and fruits from our gardens.
However, it also brings a collection of tasks we should complete as we prepare for summer’s bounty of flowers and food harvest. Here are some items that should be completed as we anticipate the upcoming gardening season:
First, check your soil. Before you start digging, take a handful of soil and squeeze it; if it forms a sticky ball, your soil is too wet to work. If it crumbles, it is ready to till.
Working your soil too soon can create hard clods that may remain all season. It is also a good idea to have your soil tested to see if it needs added nutrients. Your local extension center will test your soil for $10 and you should have the results in about two weeks.
Simply gather soil randomly throughout your yard in a clean bucket; you will need about 2 cups. Place it in a Ziploc baggie and take it to your extension center, fill out a short info sheet that marks the soil as yours and send it off.
The results will tell you how much phosphorus, potassium and nitrogen you have and will also tell you the pH, how acidic or alkaline it is. Your extension agent will discuss those results with you and make recommendations on what you might need to add in order to obtain the best soil for your garden.
If you like cool-weather crops like lettuces, radishes, spinach and beets, now is the time to plant them, as they prefer cooler temperatures. Sow your seeds directly in your garden as soon as our nighttime temperatures remain above freezing. The date of expected last frost is April 1 in our area, but remember that two years ago, we had a freeze on April 24.
Now is also the time to prune roses, while most plants are still dormant. However, our recent warmer temperatures these past weeks will certainly change that and encourage new growth.
Remove dead branches and trim away crossed branches as well. You can safely cut back the green stems by at least one third, and even more if you really want to stimulate new growth.
You can now trim your shrubs like crape myrtles, too, but make sure you do not prune bushes that bloom on old wood. Hydrangeas and lilacs fall in this category, so avoid pruning them until after they bloom.
If you want to change your landscaping, now is the time to transplant deciduous trees (those that lose their leaves in winter) and shrubs while they are dormant.
Dig a large root ball and plant in a more desirable spot at the same depth as your tree or shrub grew before. Water deeply every few days for the first season. If you have purchased new shrubs and trees, this is the ideal time to plant them too.
This is a perfect time to feed your perennials and roses.
Use any balanced commercial fertilizer or compost around your plants and gently work it into the top layer of the soil. Be sure to follow the instructions on the label.
If you have ornamental grasses in your yard, shear them back now; Miscanthus, feather reedgrass, switchgrass, fescue and little bluestream all should be trimmed before new growth begins to emerge.
This is also a good time to divide clumps if they’ve become too large or the centers have died out.
Spring holds the promise of new beginnings and new life for our gardens.
It is a wonderful time of the year to shed those winter doldrums and prepare for the upcoming growing season.
One final note: while you are deciding what to plant in your garden, mark your calendars for April 16, the annual Garden and Plant Party at the Demonstration Gardens of the Cleveland County Master Gardeners.
The gardens are located at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, 601 E Robinson St.,, just west of the gravel parking lot.
Join us for the plant sale and a day of activities, especially for children, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have lots of plants just waiting for you in our greenhouse.
