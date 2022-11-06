Many of us have lost many trees in our landscape during our recent drought and hot weather, but there can be a silver lining.
If you have the need to replace trees, consider adding trees that have beautiful fall foliage.
Although we do not enjoy as brilliant the foliage of hardwood trees as in the Northeast, there are still many trees that we can grow here that can beautify yards with autumn colors.
Local nurseries and garden centers have been having sales, with many trees featured at reduced prices.
This is the perfect time to consider planting new trees in your yard to bring you lovely fall foliage next year. Let’s look at some perfect varieties for Oklahoma.
A favorite tree that sports orange-red fall color is the Chinese Pistache. At maturity, it can get as large as 25 to 35 feet, and its foliage is relatively pest free.
The female tree has attractive red or blue fruit, and this tree has a medium growth rate. It becomes more rounded as it grows and is hardy throughout Oklahoma (Zones 6-9.) It is readily available in our area.
If you like yellow fall color, consider the Lacebark Elm. It grows 40 to 60 feet at maturity and has glossy leaves and attractive red fruit.
Another unique feature of the Lacebark Elm is its exceptional brownish-orange mottled bark, which adds viewing interest.
If it is irrigated and fertilized, this tree will grow very fast, becoming rounded at maturity, and also is hardy throughout Oklahoma. Additionally, it is an excellent, disease-free substitute for the American elm.
Another tree that grows well in Oklahoma is the Bald Cypress. Growing from 50 to 80 feet at maturity, its fern-like foliage will turn reddish-brown in the fall.
An added benefit is that it is drought tolerant, with a medium to fast growth rate. It is pyramidal in shape at maturity and has attractive, rounded fruit. This tree is hardy throughout Oklahoma and is readily available locally.
Maples are known for beautiful fall color, and there are many varieties that do well in Oklahoma. These trees are generally smaller in size, about 15 to 20 feet, so they may be better if you have a small area.
They have shiny, three-lobed leaves, and some varieties have attractive red fruit. They are quite adaptable to many conditions, are pest free and are hardy throughout Oklahoma.
Ask your local nursery or garden center for varieties that have red fall color.
Once you have decided which trees you want, how do you plant them?
First, dig a hole two to three times the diameter of the tree’s root ball; don’t dig too deep, as the tree should be planted at the same or slightly above the original grade of the ball.
Cut any rope tied around the tree, designed to keep the burlap covering the root ball, as it will cut into the tree as it grows. However, it is OK to leave the burlap in place on the root ball.
Place the tree in the hole and fill it with native soil; tamp lightly and do not over-fertilize newly planted trees. Stake a young tree if it is top-heavy or in a windy area, but remove the stakes after the first season.
Keep a 5- to 6-foot circle weed- and grass-free around the tree, and place 1 to 3 inches of organic mulch in the circle. Water at least 1 inch weekly, and continue to water throughout the winter.
Wrap the tree as winter approaches to protect young, tender bark from rodent damage and temperature fluctuations.
Your tree also may benefit from wrapping for the first couple of summers to protect it from sunscald.
Planting new trees this year will give you fall color next year. Now is the perfect time to add beauty to your yard.
