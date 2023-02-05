Are you tired of coming out to your landscape to check on your plants, only to see that the deer have eaten your favorite hostas, tulips, roses, etc? Perhaps the answer is to plant deer-resistant plants in your garden.
If you’ve tried your hand at planting a gorgeous garden only to see it get mowed down by some hungry deer, here is some inspiration that will help your green space.
You might not have this exact situation available in your yard, but you’ll still discover plants that will work well for you and some hard-to-beat tips for keeping the deer away from your precious garden! It’s also likely that this garden will keep other pests out, too.
First, plant deer-resistant plants. Although no plant is 100% pest-free, there are plants with strong deer resistance.
The bright blooms and interesting foliage in plants like switchgrass, Bluebeard, coneflowers, Agastache, and bugleweed (ajuga) aren’t deer favorites.
So even if they get close, deer shouldn’t disturb these plants too much. Repeat these easy-care shrub and perennials along the length of a tall deer fence for a border that breaks up the look of the looming structure with multi-season interest.
Next, go for a deer-resistant ground cover. Start with a spreading ground cover at the front of the border, such as ajuga.
Even when this ‘Bronze Beauty’ finishes blooming in early summer, its foliage creates a thick carpet of color that looks good through the rest of the season.
Add color and texture along your deer fence by relying on heat-loving coneflower and agastache for lots of bright color.
A newer, more compact coneflower variety, Pow Wow Wild Berry, blooms through late summer with some flowers lasting until frost.
Also, using Japanese maple, bluebeard and switchgrass as a foundation for your planting creates lots of interesting texture and height contrast along the fence.
Deer won’t eat your plants with the right fence. An 8-foot-tall fence discourages deer from jumping and if most of the fence is solid, deer don’t normally jump into an area when they can’t tell what to expect there. (You should always check city ordinances first before installing a tall fence.)
And it helps to have a two-foot lattice border to add extra height to the structure and help with air circulation in the border.
Make sure the fence’s entire perimeter is well-anchored into the ground. Dig in two feet of chicken wire in an “L” shape below the fence to keep out deer and any other burrowing pests that try to scramble underneath.
Then staple the top edge of the wire along the bottom of the fence to secure it in place.
Here are a few maintenance tips:
Be sure to leave at least one foot of space between the back of the fence and the edge of the plants at mature size to make it easier to perform fence maintenance later.
With a shrub that doesn’t need much pruning and well-behaved perennials, there isn’t much you need to do to keep this garden in tip-top shape. If the agastache looks messy after it blooms, deadhead it.
Ajuga grows quickly, but it isn’t a problem. If you want to fill more holes in the front of the border, just dig up some runners and replant. They should transplant well.
Leave switchgrass standing through winter for added interest, and the coneflowers will have seedheads that look good through cold weather, too, so don’t bother cutting back either of these plants until spring.
Using these plants and others that are deer resistant will help to keep your garden looking attractive and undisturbed by deer.
