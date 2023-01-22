If you have been at the gardening game for a while, you can still benefit from reviewing seed catalogs. We can learn about new plant varieties that are now available.
You have learned your garden, what does well there and what you like, but don’t make the same choices every year. Let’s not waste all that boundless catalog variety; you should mix in one new kind of tomato every year.
Or maybe that perennial you thought you couldn’t fit in your garden now comes in a compact cultivar.
You also will want to avoid buying things just because they are new. You need to think about how they will work among your existing plants. and remember that though new varieties have been tested in trial gardens. They haven’t stood the test of time.
If you are the type of gardener who likes to go with the flow, then look for seeds you can sow in the dirt outside (though not all catalogs tell you this). Many perennials can be sown in fall and bloom the next year.
What if you just can’t wait for seeds to sprout and you gotta have it now? Try plants.
Many catalogs now offer some varieties as seedlings. It won’t be as cheap as seeds, but you can find more choice than at most nurseries. Shipping expertise is vital here, so deal with only experienced sellers.
The plants that arrive may seem small compared to the ones you see in flats at the home center. But that’s good: Home center plants may have been forced into flower to spur impulse buying, which means their season is half over when you get them. The ones you get in the mail will be at the right stage for planting.
If you are gardener that is tied to your computer, you are in luck. Nearly all catalog companies now have websites, and there are some web-only specialist nurseries. Exploring the web using a search engine will turn up all sorts of treasures.
But exercise care. It doesn’t take much to set up a website. It’s a lot harder to run a nursery business, maintain a large, healthy seed inventory and ship plants so they arrive on time and alive. So make sure you know how long the seller has been in operation and how much business they do.
Also, a website may not have all the information that is in the printed catalog and vice-versa, and some plant companies use the internet to sell excess or end-of-season inventory cheap.
Before you finally decide what to order, there are a few things you should know. How much sun does your site get? Are there overhanging branches that will block the sun when leafed out? Unless you have six hours of full sun every day, don’t bother ordering most herbs and vegetables, except greens.
What is your soil like? If you don’t know, get a soil test. The county extension center provides tests at a small cost. Contact the office to learn how to gather soil and how much to provide for such a test. Also, know what USDA zone you live in. Most of our area is either Zone 7a or 7b, but if you aren’t sure, contact the county extension center.
Make a plan, especially for vegetables. Read through all of the descriptions, make your wish list of varieties, then sketch your garden plot and narrow the list down to what will fit.
Make sure you allow for rotating crops and for different times it takes to pre-start vegetables. Plan supports for tomatoes, pole beans, squash, cucumbers and other climbing crops.
While most vegetable ordering is done in spring, flower catalogs keep coming all year, helping you keep your gardening rhythm. Bare-root roses are ordered in winter.
Spring-blooming bulbs are ordered in the summer for fall planting. With catalogs, you can preorder things such as bulbs and bare-root perennials, and they will be shipped when it’s time to plant them.
Gardening can be complicated, but plant catalogs can make a big difference in whether you will have a successful garden this year.
They provide plenty of information about all sorts of plants — vegetables and flowers, and annuals and perennials — so take advantage of what they have to offer. It’s almost spring; time to make a plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.