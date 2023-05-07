By now, you are deciding what to plant in your landscape, and there are lots of plants available that do well in sun.
But what should you plant if you have lots of shade in your yard? Here are some plants that are suited to shade in Oklahoma.
For a perennial flower that blooms in winter, there is none better than the Lenten Rose. Hellebore, Helleborus, belong to a genus of mostly evergreen plants that are prized for their ability to flower in late winter. In fact, they are called the Lenten Rose because they flower in late winter, usually during the time of Lent.
The flower stalks rise out of the leaf litter or through the snow to display nodding flowers that range in color from green to white, yellow, or even purple, and some even produce spotted flowers.
Hellebores are tough plants requiring little special care other than shade and pruning of old foliage. They are excellent for the woodland garden as understory plants where they will be protected by shade, and nothing brightens a shade garden in winter like the beauty of these blooms.
If you love ferns, then consider the Japanese Painted Fern, which prefers full to partial shade in moist, rich soil. This species can grow up to 12-18 inches tall and is a very low maintenance plant.
Returning each year with its metallic silver-gray foliage with hints of red and blue, it is a wonderful stand-out piece with Hostas, which are also widely used because of their form, shades of green, variegation and different sizes.
Other shade perennials include Astilbe, coral bells, toad lilies, Italian arum, sweet woodruff, goatsbeard and bleeding hearts; they add the eye-catching appeal of blooms and unique foliage colors and patterns.
Perhaps you would like to add a shrub to your shade garden. There is none better than the American Beautyberry, Callicarpa Americana. American Beautyberry is a native deciduous shrub that produces inconspicuous lavender flowers in mid-summer.
However, as fall approaches, the plant becomes laden with brightly colored clusters of purple fruit producing a striking display. American Beautyberry prefers light shade or protection from the afternoon sun in Oklahoma and grows from 5 to 10’ high and just as broad.
Overgrown plants can be rejuvenated by cutting them to the ground in winter without sacrificing fruit since the flowers are produced on new growth.
This native shrub can be massed as an informal hedge, used in a mixed border, or as an understory plant in a naturalistic garden setting. White fruited cultivars are also available.
One other magnificent plant for the shade is Coral Bells, (Heuchera spp.). These plants will take your breath away with colors so rich and so brilliant, you may want to plant them all.
The varieties of Heuchera offer a gorgeous palette of crimson, maroon, chartreuse, and purple leaves, and variegated and silver-frosted leaves add elegance to many selections. An added benefit is that once planted, these beauties will return year after year!
Heucheras are easy-to-grow perennials that do best in part shade, but breeding improvements have given some of the Heucheras tolerance for full sun.
However, they’re in their glory in shade gardens, where their dazzling colors appear to glow. They can be formal or whimsical, planted in borders or beds, and you will be able to find a Heuchera to fit your style.
Additionally, these plants play well with others; they do not take over, and they are a stunning accompaniment for other perennials.
The low-growing varieties with small leaves make great ground covers; medium-sized types are ideal for containers and border accents. All have slim flower spires of varying colors which may attract bees and butterflies.
If you prefer annuals that have some color and tolerate heavy shade, try cultivars of coleus, impatiens, begonias, caladium, fuchsia and sweet alyssum.
Coleus and caladium come in many colors and are used for their attractive foliage. Impatiens and sweet alyssum are readily available at local garden centers.
They both have a range of blossom colors; the white or lighter shades of blossoms will light up their spot in a dark shade garden.
When faced with the decision of what to plant in shady areas, you have plenty of choices, limited only by space and your imagination. Try some of these varieties for great color in your yard.
