We have been blessed with some wonderful rain this week... some would say we’ve had too much, because several areas experienced flooding.
We all know that with rain comes mosquitoes, which can be unwelcome visitors to outdoor activities and which can breed some serious diseases.
What can we do to prevent these annoying pests from breeding in our backyards and spoiling our picnics?
Mosquitoes need water to breed; they lay their eggs on water or in places that are dry but will fill with water, and this cycle from egg to adult mosquito can take as little as one week.
Adult mosquitoes may live about two to three weeks, or they can over winter. Only female mosquitoes make an annoying high-pitched whine, and they are the only ones that need a blood meal to produce eggs.
A female may lay up to 12 batches of eggs, each batch consisting of hundreds of eggs. We need to eliminate places where their eggs can survive, and this usually means standing water or places where water can collect.
What can you do around your home to reduce exposure to mosquitoes? Make sure all doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Remove all discarded tires from your property; the used tire has become the most important domestic mosquito producer in our country.
Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, pots and other similar water-holding containers, or drill drainage holes in any containers that are left outside. Make sure your roof gutters drain properly, and clean clogged gutters in the spring and fall.
If you have a rain barrel, make sure it has a tight screen to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs in the water.
Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and outdoor hot tubs, and be sure to drain any water from your pool cover, too.
If you have a pond or decorative water feature, make sure it is aerated to keep water moving, or stock it with fish, which will eat mosquito larvae.
Finally, turn over any wheel barrows and change water in bird s at least twice weekly to eliminate larvae. Mosquitoes will develop in any puddle that lasts more than four days.
Mosquitoes are carriers of many diseases, so personal protection is important, as well. Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active, usually early evening, and wearing protective clothing outdoors are two measure we can all take. Using mosquito repellent also helps.
But there is another way to prevent mosquitoes from attacking — one that is simple and inexpensive — and one that doesn’t require chemicals.
Mosquitoes are relatively weak fliers, so simply placing a large fan on your deck or patio can give you an effective and very low-tech solution. Simply sit near an electric fan while you are outside; an oscillating fan works best, but a regular box fan will do. Mosquitoes are simply not strong enough to fly through the wind of a fan to get to you.
Scientists tell us there is one additional factor that makes the breeze of a fan effective. As humans, we exhale lots of carbon dioxide, which is a mosquito attractant; when a female mosquito senses this invisible gas, she flies in a path to track down the source.
The wind from a fan disperses not only the carbon dioxide we exhale but also our body heat and odor. Therefore, mosquitoes can’t sense us or fly to us when we have the wind of a fan blowing on us.
We need to do all we can to reduce mosquitoes in our landscapes, and we also should take personal protective measures when we are outside. Remember mosquito repellant, but also consider fans when you are outside on patios this spring.
Got a gardening questions? Submit them on the Cleveland County Master Gardener website at clevelandcountymastergardeners.org. Master Gardeners are a great resource for gardening information.
