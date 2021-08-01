One day your zinnias are colorful and bright; the next, you notice gnawed and ragged petals.
Upon closer examination, iridescent green bugs are tucked way down in the blossoms. Japanese beetles (Popillia japonica) have found your garden.
This pest is working its way across North America, so even if you don’t think your area has them, it’s wise to be on the lookout.
Where Japanese beetles have been around for years, natural predators are helping keep them in check. But in areas where they’ve just arrived, these pests can be voracious eating machines. It’s time to prepare your defenses before they devour your garden. Keep reading to learn more about the beetles’ life cycle, plants they love and ways to control them.
It’s not easy to spot the Japanese beetle at first. That’s because much of its life cycle takes place underground. After the egg hatches in summer, the grub feeds on roots until the following summer, when it emerges as a shiny beetle. Here are the stages in the lifecycle of a Japanese beetle:
1) Grubs emerge: After wintering deep in the soil, grubs that hatched the previous summer rise to the surface in late spring to feed on roots. This is a good time to apply pesticides.
2) Ready for a change: In late spring, the grub forms a pupa 1 to 3 inches deep in the soil. In a few weeks, the adult hatches and crawls to the surface.
3) Looking for food and a mate: Adults emerge in midsummer to eat flowers and foliage. They release pheromones, or odors, that attract other Japanese beetles for mating.
4) Lots of eggs: After mating, females burrow 2 to 4 inches into the soil to lay one to five eggs. Then they return to the plants to feed and mate. This cycle continues during the heat of summer until 40 to 60 eggs have been laid.
5) Hungry grubs: Eggs hatch in eight to 14 days, and the small grubs feed on roots and other organic materials. As they grow, they shed their skin several times. Pull back sod in late summer. If you find grubs like the ones in the photo below, it’s a good time to work on a control.
6) Back to sleep: As autumn temperatures drop, the fat, 1-inch-long grubs go 6 to 18 inches into the soil to spend the winter.
In spring and late summer, the larva, or grub, can be as destructive as the adult, finding the roots of your turf to be the perfect food. Without a full root system, grass struggles to gather enough water to survive. One of the best ways to determine grub activity is this: If you can easily pull turf away like a rug and discover grubs underneath, it’s time to work on a control.
When do you apply control for Japanese beetle grubs? Late spring to early fall, coinciding with the times grubs are near the soil surface, are the best times to apply a control. If you prefer a chemical, look for either a spray or a granular material that contains imidacloprid or halofenozide.
If you prefer organic grub control, milky spore, a bacteria you mix with water and sprinkle on the lawn, has killed grubs in some regions. However, studies are still out as to how effective it really is in all areas. If you want to try milky spore, many garden centers carry it or you can purchase it online.
So how do you deal with adult Japanese beetles? In summer, adults hatch and emerge from the soil to start feeding and mating. A multi-pronged approach is your best bet to control Japanese beetles.
Start by spraying the affected plants with a pyrethrin-based insecticide or neem oil. Pyrethrin is a safe and effective way to control these obnoxious pests on raspberries, grapes, flowers and vegetables. Neem oil is derived from a tree and it reduces the feeding by the beetles (it’s called an antifeedant). Neem oil works best if applications are started at the first sign of attack.
You can always hand pick — lucky for us, Japanese beetles are slow moving. Early morning, when they’re still sluggish and less alert from the cool night temperatures, is a good time to pluck or shake the beetles from plants. You can squish them or drop them into warm soapy water for a quick kill.
Hopefully, you are now armed with knowledge to control these pests that do so much damage in our gardens during the heat of summer.