Lemons are among the easiest citrus to grow indoors and make thoughtful gifts.
You provide the light, water and fertilizer, and they offer beautiful, aromatic flowers and homegrown lemons. In fact, scent is one of the best reasons to grow an indoor lemon tree.
Many types of lemons do well when grown indoors, but Meyer is the most popular. Not only does it take well to containers, but the fruits have a sweeter flavor, are less and acidic and have thinner skin than many other varieties.
Citrus × meyeri, the Meyer lemon, is a hybrid citrus fruit native to China. It is a cross between a citron and a mandarin/pomelo hybrid distinct from the common or bitter oranges. Mature trees grow to 6 to 10 ft. tall with dark green shiny leaves. Flowers are white with a purple base and fragrant. The fruit is rounder than a true lemon, deep yellow with a slight orange tint when ripe, and has a sweeter, less acidic flavor.
While it is possible to grow a lemon tree from a seed, it takes years to fruit. To get fruit sooner, get a plant that’s grafted on a rooted cutting. Lemon trees are typically grafted onto a dwarf rootstock, and the result is smaller trees that are easier to grow inside.
A smaller year-old tree fits well in a 9 to 10-inch diameter pot. Larger trees that are 2 to 3 years old need more root room, so choose a 12 to 14-inch-diameter container. Pick a pot with drainage holes and use high-quality potting soil.
Lemons love sunshine. Place your tree in a bright window with at least eight hours of full sun, supplementing with a grow light if necessary. Even better is the right combination of bright light and cool temperatures.
The best results for indoor lemons over the winter are achieved when they are in a cool sunroom or greenhouse. A location with a winter temperature of about 70 degrees is ideal to obtain lots of fruit.
Overwatering is the quickest way to kill your lemon tree. Don’t keep the soil too wet, but aim to maintain even moisture, watering when the soil surface is dry. A moisture meter helps keep track of watering needs.
Increase the humidity by placing the pot on a saucer filled with pebbles and water, or by misting the plant regularly. Feed the tree every few months with a citrus tree or all-purpose fertilizer.
Give your indoor lemon trees a summer vacation by taking them outdoors after the last spring frost. They make great deck or patio plants and provide long-lasting perfume to outdoor living spaces.
Move the trees back indoors before the first autumn frost. Be aware that lemons are prone to dropping their leaves when you take them back inside, but fortunately, the leaves will grow back.
Indoor lemon trees are susceptible to several types of insect pests, including scale and spider mites, so keep an eye on your tree. Be sure to treat them with insecticidal soap and horticultural oil before bringing them indoors in early autumn.
Here’s a great gift idea for the holidays: Lemon trees make lovely gifts for your family and friends.
Begin with a dwarf lemon tree. Make your gift extra special by repotting the tree in a nice pot tied with a bright yellow ribbon. To pull it together, place the pot in a lemon-yellow gift bag and attach a lemon-shaped tag with all essential growing information.
Lemon trees are available at a variety of places — simply do an online search to find sources and pricing. Try these beauties for lovely flowers and fruit.