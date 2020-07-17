Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma will host a cookie sale at Boot Barn in Norman this weekend while taking COVID-19 precautions.
In an effort to keep the Girl Scout community safe while raising funds amid the pandemic, organization staff will sell cookies in a drive-thru sale from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 600 Ed Noble Parkway.
Jessica Stacey, product program manager at Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma, said they are selling cookies to cover losses because their normal selling season was cut short due to COVID-19.
Stacey said the proceeds from the sale will fund girls’ leadership opportunities and programming, and that the group will be selling a full lineup of cookie flavors.
For this event, the staff is handling the sales and contact with customers to protect the health of the scouts. Stacey said safety is the organization’s highest priority, and scouts are invited to greet customers.
“It's a great opportunity for customers to see where their cookie purchase is going to,” Stacey said.
Those who wish to purchase cookies at the sale can print and fill out a form from gswestok.org, and place it on their dashboard near the windshield to reduce contact. Contactless payment options are also available.
