Jefferson, Texas, is a charming little town in the Piney Woods area of the northeastern part of the state. Trees arch over brick streets lined with Victorian cottages. Once an important steamboat terminus to the Gulf of Mexico, it’s Mark Twain meets Scarlett O’Hara.

This is the ideal place for Bobbie Hardy’s "Gone with the Wind" Museum.

Margaret Mitchell’s best-selling book came out in 1936 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1937. The movie, produced by David O. Selznick, premiered in Mitchell’s home town of Atlanta, Georgia in 1939. The film received 13 Oscar nominations, taking home eight of the gold statues.

Mitchell was born in 1900, just 35 years after the end of the Civil War. She was raised on stories of the South. On summer Sunday afternoons when families gathered on porches to visit, she often sat on the knees of Confederate veterans who told stories of the war, or on laps of aunts who lived through the conflict and Reconstruction. She once said she didn’t realize the South lost the war until she was 10 years old.

These tales — and people she knew — influenced her writing. There’s a bit of Margaret in Scarlett, a Southern belle who had little patience with society’s strictures on young ladies.

Mitchell’s masterpiece is unabashedly a look at white, Southern attitudes — a belief in the myth of the grandeur, glory and bravery of the South — written about an earlier time and created during a time when “woke” only referred to what happened in the morning.

Bobbie Hardy (like I) read the book and saw the movie in the 50s. The story is gripping; the descriptions vivid. The movie stays as close to Mitchell’s 1000-page novel as possible.

Hardy’s interest was really piqued in 1980, when she heard a lecture by Herb Bridges, author and owner of the world’s largest collection of Gone with the Wind (GWTW) memorabilia. It rekindled her earlier enjoyment of the book and interest in its author, and she began collecting items related to the tome. Her collection grew as she also added items relating to the movie.

In 1995, Bobbie and her husband Randy, from Houston, decided to build a home in Jefferson. The large lot they purchased had, on one side, a building that had once been the high school agriculture building. Construction on their home began, but they couldn’t decide what to do with the ag building. Bobbie balked when Randy suggested renting it for boat storage. Several other ideas were vetoed until Bobbie suggested using it to house her burgeoning collection.

“Good,” Randy replied. “Then I won’t have to look at it in the house!”

The 1,700-square-foot museum opened in 1998. Since then, Bobbie has hosted visitors from every state and 42 countries.

One of the display cases has items related to Margaret Mitchell — a typewriter like the one the author used when typing her novel, a Christmas card Mitchell once sent to a friend, newspaper articles about Mitchell and more.

Shelves and cases hold copies of the book in foreign editions. Walls are covered with movie posters in a variety of languages, many with the iconic love scene between Rhett Butler and Scarlett.

In the center of one area is a large replica of Twelve Oaks, home of the Wilkes family and featured in an early scene of the movie (Okay, if you haven’t read it, or have forgotten: the engagement of Ashley Wilkes to his cousin Melanie was to be announced at a big barbecue. Scarlett, used to being the center of attention, had decided she was in love with Ashley and she would get him to propose to her at the party before the engagement announcement).

This large doll house is meticulously furnished. Tiny dolls in elaborate, hooped gowns parade down a grand staircase. Bobbie’s favorite room is the replica of the library. Attentive to detail, she combed shops until she finally found a small vase that she broke, placing the pieces before the fireplace to recreate the aftermath of Scarlett’s tantrum when her plans go awry.

Life-sized mannequins wear replicas of several of Scarlett’s gowns. And yes, one is the green velvet frock fashioned from the draperies. Rhett is resplendent in a black tuxedo and gold weskit. The couple’s daughter, Bonnie Blue Butler, is outfitted in her royal blue riding habit.

More cases hold Franklin Mint Heirloom dolls of the main characters. A year-round Christmas tree is decorated with small Madame Alexander dolls representing Scarlett in a variety of outfits. A Bonnie Blue doll tops the tree. Displays are liberally sprinkled with a multitude of souvenir items — everything from paper dolls to book ends and boudoir accessories.

In 1989, at a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the movie’s release, Hardy got to meet a number of the film’s stars: Olivia de Haviland, who played Melanie; Fred Crane, who played suitor Brent Tarleton; Evelyn Keyes and Ann Rutherford, portraying Scarlett’s sisters, Suellen and Careen; Rand Brooks, Melanie’s brother; and child stars Cammi King and Mickey Kuhn as Bonnie Blue Butler and Beau Wilkes. She is still in touch with Kuhn, now nearly 90, the only surviving cast member.

One area prominently features Hattie McDaniel, who played Mammy in the movie. Her performance in this role earned her an Oscar for Supporting Actress. She was the first Black actor to receive this award.

After seeing this museum, I decided to re-read the novel. As a story it is magnificent, but it could not be written today. The focus is on the white South, with little regard for the system that enriched the main characters. Ted Koppel on CBS Sunday Morning recently said of the movement to remove the names Washington and Jefferson from schools, “You are using 21st century standards to judge 18th century people.”

We cannot change the past, but we can learn from it. For a dose of reality, read "Incidents in the Life of a Slave Girl Written by Herself" by Harriet Jacobs, published in 1861.

GWTW is a good read; the film is classic; I enjoyed Bobby Hardy and the museum. Controversial, maybe, but make up your own mind. Jefferson’s an attractive and interesting destination.