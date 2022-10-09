Hundreds of Great Danes will be at the Embassy Suites in Norman next week for a national showcase, and dog lovers can watch the top placing dogs from prior regional contests compete Wednesday night at the hotel.
The Great Dane Club of America is holding its National Specialty Oct. 10-16 at the Embassy Suites, 2501 Conference Drive.
The showcase rotates divisions annually, and the 2022 specialty is back in Oklahoma for the first time since 2016, when it came to Tulsa. The Great Dane Club of Oklahoma is part of the south-central division.
According to the GDCA website, the Great Dane’s intelligence and adaptability make them a popular choice as pets, and are often called the Apollo of Dogs.
Beverly Ballard, treasurer of the Great Dane Club of Oklahoma and volunteer chair for the Top 20 event, said she expects more than 480 Great Danes at the specialty next week, and that doesn’t include the puppies competing in the first two days.
A welcome party for the dogs and their handlers, as well as vendor and crate setup, start Sunday, but the judging starts at 8 a.m. Monday with the futurity category, according to an event flier.
“Monday and Tuesday are what we call futurity, which is our puppies — our hopefuls,” Ballard said.
The futurity category starts at 3 months old, all the way to 11 months. There’s also a Junior Dog category for those ages 12-18 months. Male and female dogs compete separately.
Junior and puppy owners will take part in obedience and rally trials Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday morning, the specialty will move to the McClain County Expo Center for the Agility Competition. The schedule shows two concurrent trials with 125 entries each.
Ballard said the expo center has enough space to accommodate the size of the course.
Following the agility contest, the top 20 event will take place 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Norman Embassy Suites inside ballrooms E and F.
While the events Monday and Tuesday are not open to the public, the top 20 event, which is the highest placing dogs from regional events, has $20 admission. Formal or business wear is required.
“The top 20 is the best of the best,” Ballard said.
Dogs in the Top 20 are judged on qualities like their coat, stance, walk, teeth, hindquarters, forequarters, temperament and other standards set by the GDCA.
Friday and Saturday are closed to the public. Ballard said conformation judging of the veteran and best puppy classes will take place those days.
Despite hundreds of dogs in those categories, Ballard said the judges are thorough in their assessments.
“When you think, on average, it’s two or three minutes per dog, that’s pretty much the whole day,” Ballard said.
Ballard said anyone who loves Great Danes or dogs in general is sure to enjoy themselves watching the hard work put in by the pooches and their handlers.
Tickets to the top 20 event Wednesday can be purchased at bit.ly/3Ckn8S7.
A full schedule for the specialty is viewable at bit.ly/3MfR3iQ
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.