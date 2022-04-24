On April 22, 1889, more than 50,000 people were ready for one of the nation’s largest land-grabs: the Run of 89.
Their goal: to stake a claim in the heart of what had once been reserved for Native Americans who had been taken from their homes during the period of Indian Removals on the multiple-routed Trail of Tears.
A trip to the Territorial Museum in Guthrie gives an interesting and informative accounting of the events leading up to the day and culminating with the creation of the state of Oklahoma. Although most children growing up in Oklahoma know a version of the story, the Territorial Museum fills in a lot of details that I never knew.
I knew that the area was designated the Unassigned Lands, but I never questioned why. These lands weren’t originally unassigned.
Following the Civil War, dealing with tribes that had signed treaties with the Confederacy, the federal government reclaimed territory from the offending groups. The Seminoles lost all of their land; the Creeks, half of their holdings.
These areas were supposed to be held in trust for the settlement of other Native Americans. That didn’t happen. Instead, the area was opened for non-Native settlement.
Michael Williams, collections specialist at the museum, talked about the message of the museum. He told me, “We hear the same story repeated so many times that it becomes true to us. But,” he added, “we dig deeper.”
You can speed through the museum and see the simple story, but if you take time to really study the graphics, Oklahoma history becomes much more nuanced — and accurate.
Starting on the first floor of the museum, turning right through the small gift shop, stay to the right to start the story with information about the Louisiana Purchase, then move on to the Indian Removals.
Of course, there had been incursions into the area before the opening. By the time of the Land Run, there were four railroads running through the pre-state lands. Two major trails, the Chisholm and the Western, brought huge cattle drives through the area.
In the Cherokee Strip, north of the Unassigned Lands, cattlemen had negotiated large swaths of land from the Native Americans, leasing many acres as grazing lands for cattle headed to railheads in Kansas.
As early as 1880, entrepreneurs were leading groups of potential settlers into the heart of the Unassigned Lands. Foremost among these “Boomers” was David Payne, who made repeated forays followed by expulsions.
At noon on April 22, guns were fired and some 50,000 would-be settlers on all sides of the boundaries headed by whatever means they could find — train, wagon, horseback, bicycles or fast feet — to claim either 160 acres or a town lot.
The center of the room is taken up with a large, glassed-in display of articles that would have been brought into the Territory. Panels with personal accounts are displayed around the perimeter.
A small display explains the rules for staking a claim and a questionnaire for claimants.
The west wall features a large mural of what the Run might have looked like.
The artist, the late Fred Olds, painted himself into the picture. That’s him, just to the right of center, riding hell-for-leather atop a white horse.
Upstairs in the museum, exhibits feature life in early Guthrie, the erstwhile capital city. One of the first is a small — eight-foot-by-eleven-foot — wooden cabin originally built by Edmond Jacobus shortly after the Run on land southwest of Guthrie. Close by is a cotton wagon and large photo mural of cotton market day in town, 1896.
An exhibit on saloons features a souvenir from a famous or — depending on your point of view, infamous — visitor, Carrie Nation, who left one of her hatchets.
Other exhibits include clothing, home décor, entertainment and even a large section on mourning customs.
My favorite item: a chart for mourning dress and length of time. A wife should mourn her husband for two-and-a-half years. Four mourning periods were to be observed: First Mourning, Second Mourning, Ordinary Mourning and Half-Mourning. Her clothing went from a year and a day in black bombazine and heavy crepe, to the last six months, when she could wear subdued colors like lavender and gray.
If she was the mother of an adult child whose parents-in-law died, she would only have to mourn for a six-week period of Ordinary Mourning, while wearing black with no crepe. For people who had a limited life span, these rules seem rather heavy. Obviously, Scarlett O’Hara hadn’t read this book.
Another section featured important lawmen like Bill Tilghman, Heck Thomas and Chris Madsen. Next to this exhibit are displays concerning outlaws of the day. The Doolin Gang, Belle Starr, Cattle Annie and Little Britches all made the wall of shame, as did Elmer McCurdy, whose remains now repose on Guthrie’s Boot Hill.
True confession: by this time I was tired and my feet and back hurt. Also, my stomach was growling. I made quick work of the many panels describing the politics and processes in obtaining statehood and took a quick pass through the historic Carnegie Library, which is part of the museum.
When I’m in Guthrie, my go-to-for-grub is Stables for barbecue, corn nuggets and their amazing fried onion strings (okay, you could skate on the grease on the plate, but every now and again, I must have these).
For a good history lesson in a charming little town — and those onion strings — a trip to Guthrie is a worthwhile way to spend a day.