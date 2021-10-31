This Halloween, Norman residents of all ages can partake in a variety of festivities around town to celebrate the spooky season, including trick-or-treats at local businesses, churches and even live theater.
Trunk or Treat at churches
Families looking for places to take their children to trick-or-treat can stop by Immanuel Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church for a Trunk-or-Treat.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, said families can pull into the Immanuel Baptist Church parking lot at 1777 E Robinson St. in Norman, where church members will hand out candy, said Brandy Backman, administrative assistant of the church.
“It’s open to the public, so come trick-or-treat different trunks,” Backman said.
From 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Baptist Church, 1717 W Lindsey St., trick or treaters and their families can head to the west parking lot of the church, where trick or treaters can visit decorated trunks and backs of vehicles for candy. The event provides a safe family environment, according to the event flyer.
Parking is available at the east parking lot, or at the annex just west of the main building.
As families pull into the parking lots, they will receive a registration card with a QR code or they can fill out the physical card, according to the flyer.
Rocky Horror Picture Show
A longstanding Halloween tradition, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, returns to Norman this year.
At 10 p.m. Sunday, Norman residents can head to Sooner Theatre, 101 E. Main St., for the 19th live production of the The Rocky Horror Picture Show, based on the 1975 musical comedy horror film.
Tom Farris, event producer, said everyone in the production is excited for its return after a COVID-19 hiatus.
“We were so disappointed to have to cancel last year due to COVID,” Farris said. “We’ve had such community demand for the show to return, and we are honored to have so much support.”
For the uninitiated, Farris said the cult aspect of the movie and dressing up as the characters lends itself to the spirit of Halloween. He said 20 years ago, Halloween was viewed as more of a holiday exclusively for children, but this event and production gives people an excuse to dress up.
Every year, the production brings in people who have varying degrees of familiarity with Rocky Horror Picture Show, which Farris said creates an entertaining dynamic.
People like to attend knowing they could be cast as one of the characters, he added.
“We always have a great turnout of people who come dressed as characters,” Farris said. “We pull all the Rockys, Franks, Brads and all the characters up one-by-one for the audient to vote on which one they want as that character for the night.”
Tickets for the show are $10 through http://www.soonertheatre.org/tickets. Farris said a sold-out show is expected. Prop bags for audience participation can be purchased for $5. Outside props will not be allowed per the theater’s request.
Trick-or-treat with local shops
Children of all ages are welcome to trick-or-treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Shipley’s Donuts, 1805 W. Main St.
According to an event flyer, kids in costume will receive a treat box. Hot chocolate will be available for $1.
The store’s manager Brooke O’Brien said treats for kids will include both candy and donuts.
“Hopefully people come out and everybody loves it, and then we will do it again next year,” O’Brien said.
Jonathan Jantz, owner of Pinkitzel at 2001 W. Main St., said their store welcomes trick or treaters on Sunday, and staff will hand out candy to kids in costumes.