One year ago on Nov. 12, the Cleveland County Wellness Square opened its doors for the first time.
People turned out for the grand opening, despite wind and cold weather, giving The Well’s leadership team and its many partners their full support.
“This has been one of the most rewarding projects I have ever worked on as a commissioner,” County Commissioner Darry Stacy said. “It has been an absolutely incredible and surreal feeling to watch a vision come to fruition after years of planning.
“As I began the process, the team members who were selected to put this project together could not have been more perfect for the job.”
Stacy said Cleveland County residents have been supportive and responsive, and The Well’s success would not be possible without its many community partners.
“I truly believe we have created something special that is unique to the entire United States,” he said. “It has absolutely surpassed every expectation we had during the visioning process, and the community collaboration also surpassed all expectations.”
Executive Director Melody Bays agreed.
“It truly makes me emotional thinking about how far we’ve come in a year,” Bays said. “The community that’s been built at The Well is a beautiful thing to witness.”
On opening day, the public experienced free cooking and painting classes through Moore Norman Technology Center, yoga and Tai Chi taught by dedicated teachers, fun children’s events from the Pioneer Library System and more.
Those classes and more are ongoing, bringing a slew of wellness opportunities to Cleveland County residents. The Cleveland County Health Department and Norman Regional Health at The Well have provided a number of classes and events promoting health and wellness.
Most classes at The Well are free.
“I hope, in the future, we can continue to build out more free programs and classes for the community, all centered around what they want to participate in,” Bays said. “If we aren’t being responsive to our community, then we’re failing. So keep showing up and telling us what you need, and I promise we’ll try and deliver.”
There have been firsts, including record attendance at the Norman Farm Market.
“The farmers market has experienced tremendous growth in the last year. Our vendors saw increased sales and tons of new faces all season long,” said Kate Cooper, former Farm Market manager. “As I step into the role of director of community engagement, I am looking forward to bringing more partners in to increase programming at The Well.
“I would personally like to bring in more disability-friendly fitness classes, kids’ classes, and mental health conscious programming, so that is where I plan on starting.”
Farm Market vendors appreciated tents, tables and chairs provided and set up ahead of time.
“The space was beautiful, well maintained and clean and customers really loved it,” the Looney Farm vendor reported. “Having canopies, tables and chairs set up and broke down was an amazing and appreciated timesaver for the vendors.”
Vendors also gave feedback on ways the market could improve further and commented on the bond they shared with each other and customers.
“It was very encouraging to hear from vendors and customers who were originally wary of the move, that they have become our biggest supporters,” Cooper said. “I feel that a strong foundation has been set in this new space, and I look forward to seeing how our new market manager continues to grow and improve the market in coming years.”
Cleveland County Veterans Coordinator Charlie Neely also offices at The Well to provide a one-stop shop for veterans looking for services.
During the course of this year, Neely completed the process to become a Veterans Affairs accredited service officer through The American Legion. This means he can assist veterans in applying directly for benefits at his office at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave.
Neely also refers veterans for services available through the county, the state and other agencies. Since receiving his certification six months ago, he has served 71 veterans and their families in applying for benefits at The Well.
“No appointment is needed, but if you want to make an appointment, you can call or email,” Neely said. He can be reached at cneely@clevelandcountyok.com or at 405-366-0673.
Bays said much of what she envisioned for The Well has come true during this first year.
“The thing I’m most proud of is our continued commitment to keeping our wellness offerings diverse, as well as free or very low cost,” Bays said.
The Well also provides free space for those who serve the community.
The Well’s tagline is that “Everyone deserves to be well,” and all of its staff members are wholeheartedly committed to that concept.
“I truly believe this will be an asset for Cleveland County for generations to come and an example of healthy living and community for the entire country,” Stacy said.
