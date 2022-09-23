Tickets are on sale for Oklahoma City’s largest Halloween party for adults ages 21 and older.
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden’s “Haunt the Zoo: All Grown Up,” presented by COOP Ale Works, will be from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 28.
Revelers can explore the zoo after hours as it’s transformed into a haunted summer camp and participate in a variety of camp-themed activities that delight in fun and fright.
The evening’s itinerary includes the Graveyard Smash Karaoke Stage, competition lawn games and Zombie Tag Challenge, unlimited “scare”ousel rides, two sea lion presentations, dancing and music from DJs Brothers Griin.
Libations will be available at 11 bars throughout the park. Attendees can purchase event drink tickets for quicker access. Drink tickets are available online or at various locations throughout the event.
Local food trucks Baked Bear, CaliHoma Hot Dogs, Nick’s Tamales, Wicked Hangry and Yum Pig will be part of the campsite scene.
The Cat Forest will have a scary surprise with the “Turn Around Campground,” a themed haunted experience. Then, attendees can take a night-time trek through the zoo’s BRICKLIVE: Animal Paradise exhibit.
Event tickets are available at okczoo.org/events. VIP tickets are available for $70 a person and $60 a person for ZOOfriends members offering early entry to the event with designated check-in lines, access to a private VIP lounge complete with full bar and hors d’oeuvres, four $3 drink tickets, plus access to the sea lion presentation, carousel and haunted areas. General admission is $40 a person and $30 a person for ZOOfriends members.
Drink ticket packs will be available for $18 for a sheet of six tickets or $36 for a sheet of 12 tickets. Each drink ticket has a $3 value and can be used for the purchase of any beverage sold at bar locations. Attendance is limited to ensure social distancing. This event is rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable.
The Oklahoma City Zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with the last entry no later than 4. BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise is open daily during regular zoo hours through Oct. 30. Admission tickets may be purchased in advance at okczoo.org/tickets.
For more information, call 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.