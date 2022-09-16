We’ve all seen the reality shows: "The Biggest Loser," "From Fit to Fat to Fit," "Strong," "I Used to be Fat" and "My Diet is Better than Yours."
Despite the differences in each of these shows, they all have one thing in common. The participants work with trainers and receive a lot of support and encouragement to ensure their success.
If you care about your health and are ready for change, but you know you can’t afford expensive trainers and gym membership, the Cleveland County Wellness Square (The Well) can help.
There are a number of free and informative classes coming up in September at The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., but the number one, big change class is actually a series of classes.
We’ve offered it before, but to meet the continued demand, we are bringing it back again.
“A Way to Wellness: Diabetes Prevention” is a community-based, lifestyle change program that helps prevent Type 2 diabetes through supporting people at risk for diabetes or anyone who wants to change their health behavior for the better using Centers for Disease Control guidelines and presented by the Cleveland County Health Department.
Participants will meet with health educators once a week for eight weeks to learn to eat healthier, increase physical activity and make healthier choices. Participants should be 18 or older, live in Cleveland County, not pregnant and not diabetic.
Health educators Jennifer Trejo Rojo and Kelsey Jo Harlan are back to teach this amazing free series.
“If you have risk factors for prediabetes — being overweight, having a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking — you can talk to your healthcare provider about getting your blood sugar checked,” Harlan said. “Prediabetes checks are essential because prediabetes often has no symptoms—only your doctor can tell for sure if you have diabetes or prediabetes.”
The fall series launches from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 on Tuesdays.
“Classes are not mandatory, but all participants need to try to go to all eight classes because each class offers new education and lets them check in personally with their lifestyle coach for weekly updates,” Trejo Rojo said. “If a person doesn't believe that they can attend all or a majority of the classes at this time, we recommend that they wait for the next set of classes.”
Trejo Rojo and Harlan are certified Lifestyle Coaches. This comprehensive program will provide guidance and encouragement while building a support system with other participants.
“By participating, you will find support and accountability as you strive to make lasting lifestyle changes to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes,” Trejo Rojo said.
All participants will have access to the lifestyle coaches throughout the program and a month after the program ends.
To participate in the program, participants do not have to be diagnosed as prediabetic, but they should be committed to making changes to improve their health.
“You can prevent Type 2 diabetes by improving your intake of nutritious foods, exercising more and managing your sleep and stress,” Trejo Rojo said. “Just losing a small amount of weight if you’re overweight and getting regular physical activity can lower your risk for developing Type 2 Diabetes.”
Sign up for these and other free or low-cost classes at thewellok.org/all-classes.
