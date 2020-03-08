Here’s your spring to-do list  

Norman, OK (73070)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing this afternoon. High around 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 55F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.