Popular Norman musician Jahruba Lambeth’s father was being charitable when he told his son, “It’s people being ignorant.”
His opinion was expressed in the 1950s when young Jahruba asked about signs he observed as they drove to and from Norman. A 1922-era front page article in The Norman Transcript documented the signs warning “Negro Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on You Here.”
Lambeth’s personal recollection of this shameful period in the city’s history, lasting from 1889 to 1967, was published in a 2020 Transcript arts and entertainment page article.
Senior Lambeth was probably trying to protect young Jahruba’s tender sensibilities with his explanation; in fact, many in Norman may have been ignorant, but they were also hateful, violent and racist bigots.
A chronicle of this era is the subject of an exhibition titled “Sundown: An Examination of Norman’s History as a Racist Sundown Town” at the Moore-Lindsay Historical House Museum, 508 N. Peters Ave.
It’s presented by the Cleveland County Historical Society. Admission is free and open to the public, and the exhibition is on display now, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday until Oct. 29.
Museum Manager Amy Pence and Kristin M. Murray, a University of Oklahoma Anthropology Department graduate student and Museum Board of Directors secretary and intern, are the exhibition’s co-curators.
“A few years ago, the Cleveland County Historical Society asked Dr. Michael Givel from the University of Oklahoma to give a presentation about his article titled ‘Evolution of a sundown town and racial caste system: Norman, Oklahoma 1889 to 1967,’ which is both fascinating and appalling,” Pence said. “I’d heard Norman was a sundown town, but had no idea of the realities of what that was, how long it lasted and the violence involved.”
Murray is African American, and came to OU from Indiana.
“I was very interested in the topic from when I first moved to Norman,” Murray said. “People were warning me about certain places I shouldn’t go in Oklahoma after dark, and that Norman used to be a sundown town. I think it’s a very important topic to touch upon, because people don’t talk about it and some people don’t think it was a sundown town, which I thought was crazy and wild since it’s very blatantly recorded in newspaper articles.”
Much of the museum exhibition is copies of many newspaper articles from the 1890s to the 1970s. They are jaw-dropping for the casual use of slurs in print (redacted in exhibit copies), descriptions of violence against Black people and documentation of the general tradition of racism.
“I’ve had people say that Norman as a sundown town is not real and it’s just people making things up,” Pence said. “Living people today still remember it, and newspaper articles document it.”
During research for the exhibition, its curators were astounded to learn how open the Ku Klux Klan was, and that its members were often pillars of the community.
“I thought it was secret, everything was under the hoods and your membership was not publicly known,” Pence said. “In fact, they were out in the open and wrote letters published in the newspaper. OU professor Edwin DeBarr was proud to be a Grand Dragon of the Oklahoma KKK.”
WWII should have been a wakeup call for Norman to abandon its racism, because the new Naval Air Station here brought Black sailors to town.
“The Navy Base created this gray area where you had Black people living in Norman, but on a conditional status,” Murray said. “They could be on base, but going to stores in town they’d get looks or be harassed.”
Less than a decade later, OU also faced integration, and as history shows, the administration shamefully fought it tooth and nail. By contrast, only 330 miles away, the University of Kansas admitted its first Black student in 1876.
“OU students were much more instrumental in bringing change than the university itself was,” Pence said. “The student newspapers from the 40s, 50s and 60s had editorials or letters from students that were in favor of ending segregation. Norman and OU’s administration were just in favor of the status quo. Young people from all over the country and world making change is something you still see in university towns.”
Sundown was not written law here. In Givel’s article cited above, he documents the practice as being “…Norman’s unwritten and extra-legal code that African Americans were not allowed to live, or to be in Norman after dark.”
Murray cited the tradition as being basically a silent, but tangible agreement between business owners and the Norman establishment in general to keep Black Oklahomans out of Norman.
“‘We don’t want to rent to these people or give them jobs’ was the attitude,” Murray said. “Lynchings were always right outside Norman, but not in town. They knew what they were doing.”
Law enforcement largely turned a blind eye to these outrages.
“The newspapers often alluded to these extra-legal practices being wrong and that times would be changing,” Murray said.
By the 1930s, some Norman church groups were writing letters to the editor protesting this being a sundown town. Notably, the Norman Federation of Church Women and the First Presbyterian Church called for an end to the odious tradition.
“They were rejecting lynchings and mob violence,” Murray said. “The way they talked about Black people was clearly still racist, but they weren’t behind the violence.”
Some mark OU’s Dr. George Henderson and wife Barbara — a Black couple from Detroit who managed to purchase a home here in 1967 — as the end to Norman as a sundown town.
“And even then it was conditional, because Dr. Henderson was an upstanding Black person — you had to be a certain type, and I feel like that still happens today,” Murray said. “People will be accepting, but only if they meet a certain set of criteria. They can’t be ghetto or anything like that.”
Visits to the museum have tripled since Sundown opened. Comments indicate people rightfully believe it’s important that this ugly aspect of Norman’s past should not be hidden.
Public and private school educators are encouraged to contact the museum to make arrangements for student field trips.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.