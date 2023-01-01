In spring 1871, Kentuckian Abner Ernest Norman was hired as a chairman for a government survey crew working its way from the Red River to north of the Canadian River.
While in the area of what is now known as Norman, his crew camped at a spring south of the present-day intersection of Lindsey Street and Classen Boulevard.
These and more details about the naming of Norman are contained on one in a series of five historical signs being placed across the city.
The historical signage project, a citizen-led initiative, began in August 2021 with a goal of showcasing Norman’s history while beautifying landscapes. By November 2021, contractor J&B Graphics was selected for project work.
A citizen’s advisory committee comprised of Andy Rieger, Bob Goins, Lee Hall and Joe Carter, recommended five signs, including “The Naming of Norman, which was placed in March on the west side of Classen Boulevard, just south of Lindsey Street.
In July, a second sign — “A Navy on the Prairie” — was placed in Legacy Park of of Northwest 24th Avenue to bring attention to a Naval Air Station and Navy facilities once in Norman.
The third and latest sign, “Caring for People with Mental Illness,” was placed Dec. 20 in Griffin Park, off of East Robinson Street, to bring attention to the history of Griffin Memorial Hospital.
“We appreciate the hard work and commitment of the citizens involved in this process, who have dedicated countless hours of volunteer work to see this signage created and placed,” said Sean O’Leary, public works director.
“We also appreciate the confidence and forethought of Mayor Larry Heikkila and all Norman City Council in supporting a project that allows us to share in the rich history of Norman and strengthens our sense of community.”
Two other signs have yet to be placed. They are “Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher Trail, which will bring attention to the story of Fisher, a civil rights activist.
The other sign will be called “Chickasaw Ranchers and Their Impact,” which will bring attention to the story of the Chickasaw ranchers in Norman and Oklahoma and their many contributions to agriculture.
