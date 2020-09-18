OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Historical Society opened applications for the 2020-2021 grant cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program on Sept. 11.
The grants-in-aid program sets aside $500,000 to award grants ranging from $500 to $20,000 to municipal, county or tribal governments and nonprofit historical organizations, as well as the support groups for these entities. All nonprofit applicants must be registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state.
The grants will be specific to four categories: collections, exhibits, programs and capacity building. The online application process will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. For applicants wishing to receive optional draft application feedback, draft applications will be due Oct. 2. Award announcements will be made in late January.
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program was launched last year, and a total of just over $410,000 in grant funds were awarded for the 2019-2020 grant cycle. Projects ranged from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming. Of the 87 organizations that applied 43 received grant funds.
To see the official rules for the program, visit okhistory.org/grants or contact Nicole Harvey at 522-5202 or grants@okhistory.org.
For more information, visit okhistory.org.
