Whether you’re new to Oklahoma or born and bred here, there are lots of things you don’t know about our state.
The easiest and most pleasant way to discover the who, when, why, what and hows is with a visit to the Oklahoma History Center.
I’ve been there a number of times, but not for a while. I was in the vicinity and thought I’d catch up.
There are four main galleries and a special exhibits space. Boy, was I in for a surprise.
On the first floor, to the left of a spacious rotunda, is the Inasmuch Gallery. The theme of this gallery is “Crossroads of Commerce: A History of Free Enterprise in Oklahoma.”
The story begins in 1719 — although the Native Americans, especially Spiro inhabitants, had been trading widely before this time — things got busier following a visit by French explorer Jean La Harpe.
A graphic highlights the activities of Auguste and Pierre Chouteau, who established relationships with Oklahoma tribes and built a trading post on the Red River in 1796.
Following the 1803 Louisiana Purchase and the subsequent emigration of other Native American tribes (both voluntary and forced) into the area that is now Oklahoma, trade and commerce reached another level.
I found it fascinating that by the 1830s, Choctaw Robert M. Jones was being described as “the richest man west of Natchez.”
He established a trading post in the community of Doaksville and brought the first cotton gin to Indian Territory. He owned 28 stores, two riverboats and six plantations.
Deputy Director Jeff Briley commented on the philosophy behind the graphics.
“The galleries of the Oklahoma History Center all follow a couple of rather journalistic approaches to the presented material. All major text panels are set in three parts,” Briley said. “The big text is for those visitors who just want the headline about the topic. The medium-sized text is for the crux of the story. The small text is for the museum visitor who really wants to know all they can about the presented topic and provides clues to learn more.”
Even with photographing many of the graphics for reading later, I still managed to spend almost two hours in this gallery.
Included in the exhibits were sections on popular (now non-existent) Oklahoma businesses like TG&Y and C.R. Anthony.
A large section concentrates on Oklahoma’s entertainment industry. Graphics introduced me to Jim Halsey, of Tulsa, an entertainment entrepreneur who has represented dozens of America’s top country stars.
A smaller display is devoted to Oklahoma’s early cowboy stars and businesses involved with cowboy culture.
Exhibits are arranged in multiple-decades chunks. All sorts of methods from simple flip panels to videos and QR codes are employed to engage visitors.
Guests of a certain age will enjoy displays of early local TV ads — the B.C. Clark ad is a perennial — and exhibits on early Oklahoma City celebrities like Ho-Ho the Clown and 3-D Danny.
Another area highlights current Made in Oklahoma products.
The final displays feature Oklahoma City progress and MAPS, the Thunder and contributions of Oklahoma Native American nations. One whole case touts the diversity of Chickasaw enterprises.
By the time I finished this gallery, my back ached, my feet were tired and I was hungry. So I settled for a speed-seeing trip through the remaining galleries. Here are some of my favorite exhibits.
In the ONEOK.Inc. Gallery, the theme is “We Are Who We Were: American Indians in Oklahoma.”
The most visually impressive exhibit is an overhead representation of a Pawnee star chart. The inspiration for this beautiful piece is a chart made on elk hide between 100 and 300 years ago.
The exhibition in the Gaylord Special Exhibit Gallery is “Launch to Landing: Oklahomans and Space.” Oklahoma’s many astronauts are saluted, as well as the number of supporting players who made the space program work.
The centerpiece display is a Skylab 4 Apollo Command Module like the ones used in the lunar missions. On loan from the Smithsonian, this module, piloted by Oklahoma astronaut William Pogue, was used on the last Apollo mission to the International Space Station.
Upstairs are two more galleries. The Sam Noble Gallery on the north is a miscellany of Oklahoma history.
The Curator’s Corner describes the work of a museum curator with displays of a random variety of items.
Another exhibit with a plethora of pieces comes from the Century Chest, a time capsule buried in 1913. The largest area of the gallery is devoted to the musical “Oklahoma!”
In the space between the two galleries and overlooking the rotunda with its hanging replica of the Winnie Mae, Wiley Post’s airplane, are pieces from the silver service of the 1914-launched battleship, USS Oklahoma.
Designed with uniquely Oklahoman embellishments, the pieces were created by the Gorham Silver Company.
In 1941, the ship was being prepared for war, and the silver service was removed and stored. When the ship was bombed and sunk at Pearl Harbor, it was assumed that the silver pieces went down with the ship.
As a result of investigation, the pieces were found and loaned to the state of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Historical Society by the U.S. Navy.
The final gallery is the Kerr-McGee Gallery. Pride of place goes to the Heroine, a steamboat that sank in the Red River in 1838. Some pieces of the actual wooden boat are on display with graphics describing the engineering of the vessel.
Other placards provide information on Western River steamboats and life aboard the ships. A rough simulation of the configuration allows guest to climb stairs to the upper deck.
Other areas of the gallery have materials on African-American life in Oklahoma, military history and the oil industry.
My best advice for visiting the museum is to buy a membership and go many times. If you try to take it in all at once, you’ll miss a myriad of learning opportunities. For more information, visit okhistory.org/historycenter.