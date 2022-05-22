OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced May 10 that the Oklahoma State Department of Education is investing $2.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds to expand Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library to all 77 counties in Oklahoma.
The OSDE will provide a 1-to-1 match of all funds raised by local community partners, ensuring as many as 264,000 Oklahoma children from birth to ages 5 have free, high-quality, age-appropriate books mailed to their homes on a monthly basis.
“The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in well-documented learning disruptions. The impacts on our youngest learners are particularly troubling and appear to be most severe among our most vulnerable student populations,” Hofmeister said. “These challenges underscore the need for robust early literacy interventions to help our get kids back on track. We are thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the world’s most noted supporters of early literacy, to help our kids build critical literacy skills before they ever step foot in pre-K.”
Parton started the Imagination Library program in 1995 as a way to distribute books to the impoverished Tennessee County, where she grew up. Tennessee quickly adopted the program statewide. To date, the Imagination Library has mailed more than 178 million free books to children across three continents. Oklahoma is the 12th state to commit to achieving statewide coverage.
“I’m so excited to be working with Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education to bring my Imagination Library to Oklahoma. Together let’s inspire a love of reading and learning in every child in Oklahoma,” Parton said.
The Imagination Library’s funding structure centers on community partnerships. Worldwide, nearly 2,000 local affiliate programs enroll families and raise program costs of $2.10 per book per month. Each Oklahoma affiliate will be responsible for just $1.05 per child per month.
Thirteen affiliates are currently operating in Oklahoma, serving more than 4,000 of the state’s eligible children under age 5, with another six affiliates in process. Children enrolled in an active affiliate also are eligible for OSDE matching funds.
The Imagination Library of Oklahoma was authorized under 2020 legislation, 70 O.S. § 3-104.10 and § 3-104.11, authored by Sen. John Haste and Rep. Tammy Townley.
The OSDE’s investment in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Oklahoma will be funded through 2024 and is a component of Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond.