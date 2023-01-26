Melting snow should not discourage people from starting seeds for spring crops indoors.
Norman planters can start early by planting cool season vegetables, and the most economical way to start is by purchasing seeds.
Courtney DeKalb-Myers, Cleveland County Oklahoma State University Extension horticulture educator, said that there are benefits to transplanting homegrown starters.
“Growing transplants at home has many benefits, including an earlier start to the season, more uniform plants, and a better selection of varieties from seed catalogs,” Dekalb-Myers said.
Gardeners who depend on starters grown at garden shops or home improvement stores may be able to grow the kinds of plants that interest them.
Seed catalogs allow growers greater access to plants that grow well in Oklahoma, according to Dekalb-Myers.
She said crops that can be started indoors now include cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, spinach and kale. Root crops, like carrots, beets and radishes, should not be started indoors and can be directly sown into the ground in mid-February.
Garden enthusiasts can get started by acquiring seeds, media containers, and a steed starting mix, which is a blend of soil and added nutrients.
“These mixes usually lack bark and retain more moisture than regular potting soil,” she said.
Compressed peat containers, which are popular, allow the transplant to be directly planted in the soil. In time, the pot will decompose and add a small amount of organic matter to the soil.
“A challenge with peat containers is that they dry out more quickly, so it’s important to frequently monitor the moisture content,” Dekalb-Myers said.
Plastic containers are another option and can be reused for multiple seasons.
“When reusing, make sure to clean and sanitize with a 10% bleach solution to mitigate harboring diseases,” she said.
Dekalb-Myers recommends using the general rule of thumb, which is to plant the seed two times the diameter of its width. Once the seed is planted, gardeners should keep the media, or cup of soil, consistently moist, but not overly soaked.
“Saturating the soil depletes oxygen and can encourage disease,” she said. “One tip to keep the soil moist is to use the bottom watering technique.
Place containers in a shallow tub and fill with water. The water will move upwards through the container, preventing seed disturbance and encouraging deeper roots.”
Light is a limiting factor when starting seeds indoors. A south-facing window will provide the most light for plants, but supplemental lighting is usually necessary when growing vegetable transplants.
“Light starved seedlings will stretch up looking for more, resulting in thin, weak stems. Fluorescent lights or light-emitting diode – LED – bulbs are both great options for growing transplants and are readily available for purchase,” Dekalb-Myers said.
About a week before planting, she recommends hardening transplants by cutting back on water and fertilizer. She also recommends moving them outdoors so they can transition properly before being transplanted.
