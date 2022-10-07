What is there to say? The world in which we live is a chaotic, troublesome, difficult place.
Life today for some is filled with known and unknown enemies, pandemics, death lurking around the corner and, as such, striking fear and uncertainty.
Fear has become a motivating force. Simple tasks become hard decisions. What used to be easy moments of regular life such as buying groceries, filling up at the gas pump, going to school or having a family outing can be fatal.
I find myself more times than not scanning for any potential threats and a way of escape, if necessary.
An ill wind blows. This spirit breeds fear, instability and loss.
How are we to manage this sense of hopelessness?
Daniel and his three good friends all faced this same sense of hopelessness when the Babylonians came crushing the world in which they knew. They were taken from their families and sent as captives to serve a ruthless king.
King Nebuchadnezzar had a deeply disturbing dream and needed someone wise to reveal his dream and interpret it.
No one could and, thus, he issued an order to execute all the wise men. This included Daniel and his companions.
So Daniel asked the king for an appointment, and God revealed the secret dream to Daniel and the interpretation, at which point Daniel praises God.
Daniel said, “Let the name of God be blessed forever and ever, For wisdom and power belong to Him. 21 “It is He who changes the times and the epochs; He removes kings and [establishes kings; He gives wisdom to wise men and knowledge to [men of understanding. 22 “It is He who reveals the profound and hidden things; He knows what is in the darkness, and the light dwells with Him. 23 “To You, O God of my fathers, I give thanks and praise, For You have given me wisdom and power; Even now You have made known to me what we requested of You, For You have made known to us the king’s matter.”
Daniels praise and prayer reveals the character and nature of God.
This powerful message helps us navigate through dark times.
Verse 20 states that wisdom and power belongs to God. For those taken captive, the evidence suggest that the Babylonians are in charge.
To you, my friend, the world may seem to be overwhelming, large and in charge. Daniel points out that God is the only one who is in charge. No one is stronger than God.
No one is wiser than God. Nothing is too difficult for God. He is stronger than any problem you may have.
Verse 21 states that God changes the times and the epochs; He removes kings and establishes kings.
Basically, God rules. No matter who the worldly leader may be, the real leader is God. He alone is supreme. He is sovereign.
God rules over the affairs of the earth and still operates in human history.
Pilate claimed power of life over Jesus. Jesus response? “You would have no power over me if it were not given to you from above.”
When Peter asks us to honor the king and the emperor, how can we do this? By this truth: God ultimately is in charge.
Verse 21 also states that God gives wisdom and knowledge. Notice Daniel states that God just doesn’t dish out wisdom and knowledge willy nilly but to those who are wise and understanding.
The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. God is searching for those hearts that honor him and are humbled.
How to get this wisdom? Pray. Daniel knows such knowledge is necessary to deal with hopelessness.
Verse 22 states that God is light. We may have the wrong impression that God has abandoned us or that we are left to fight the dark forces alone.
But Daniel reminds us that God is light and the darkness cannot comprehend it.
God is fully aware of the evil in the darkness and has provided us with the ability to be more than conquerors. Light! The light of Christ.
Remember these powerful truths delivered so long ago but that are so relevant today.
Daniel’s message sets forth the character and nature of God that drives away fear and gives us hope in hopeless times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.