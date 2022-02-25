Christopher Fitzpatrick recognized it was a job that had to be done.
It was a labor of love in waiting, tugging at his heart strings for years. The six-time Emmy award-winning editor, producer, videographer and documentarian is mostly associated with the wide world of sports. His career has included TV station gigs in Texas and Louisiana.
He’s presently a freelance video editor based in Dallas, with clients including Fox Sports Southwest. The job he’s recently completed, however, is a music-related project featuring Norman’s own Michael Hosty.
It’s a 91-minute documentary film titled “The Original Oklahoma Breakdown, The Mike Hosty Story.” A trailer for the film is posted at oklahomabreakdown.com.
It has been accepted for exhibition at the Phoenix, Arizona Film Festival next month. Fitzpatrick anticipates an Oklahoma premiere for his documentary later this year.
Fitzpatrick took his BA in broadcast journalism at the University of Oklahoma in 1998. While here, he became entranced with then-Mike Hosty Trio. Hosty’s guitar, Chris Wiser’s throbbing B-3 organ, Mike Byars’ beat and the Chi Omega dancing it all inspired on The Deli’s dance floor were irresistible.
It was all unforgettable. Whenever his career after OU allowed stops wherever Hosty was playing, Fitzpatrick was there. The documentary has been five years in the making.
“I want people to know Mike’s story,” Fitzpatrick said. “It went from being a passion project that would be maybe 10 or 15 minutes long into something involving interviews with dozens of people such as Cody Canada (Cross Canadian Ragweed, The Departed) who look up to Hosty like I do.”
The documentary went from a video love letter to a deep dive into Hosty’s family background, personal life and career.
“Marriage, raising a child and health issues made it a story of trying to survive being a musician while having a family and trying to make a career of it and not letting any of that go,” he said. “It went into a whole other dimension for me that I didn’t see happening.”
Fitzpatrick referred to Oklahoma music historian Dr. Hugh Foley as the “Voice of God” because of his scholarly contributions to the documentary.
“I almost wanted him to ‘voice’ the film but he was so good in it I didn’t want to take those moments away,” Fitzpatrick said. “I had to make room for other people but he could have told the whole story himself.”
Much of the documentary is deeply personal, and for Fitzpatrick to get into the story, he had to feel it with Hosty. That involved many hours of togetherness during interviews.
“It became something that was more than just about music,” he said.
It allowed for Fitzpatrick to essentially watch Mike and Kellie DeHaven Hosty’s son Liam grow up. He’s now an adult and musician in his own right.
“Liam is fronting his own band now,” Fitzpatrick said. “He’s incredibly talented and I can’t wait to see what happens with his career.”
Hosty shared vintage photos, Transcript articles and other artifacts from back in the day.
“Mike is probably the most cooperative person I’ve ever dealt with,” Fitzpatrick said. “When I was in town working my regular videographer job I’d stop by to say hello, and over time did seven or eight different interviews with him.”
One of the more thought-provoking sessions involved going back to Hosty’s childhood and learning about his father.
“His father, who was an incredibly smart scientist, shaped him as a person,” Fitzpatrick said. “He was completely brilliant, and Mike told me that he’s still the most intelligent person he’s ever met.”
Hosty’s sense of humor is among the many delightful characteristics of his personality, and one that makes it into every live music performance.
“He is so quick-witted,” Fitzpatrick said. “He can think of stuff off the cuff faster than any human I’ve ever met. And all while he’s doing drums, singing lyrics, harmonica and guitar on stage. I don’t know how he does that. It’s hard to get all this across, even in a 91-minute film. You have to see his show. There’s so much on the editing room floor of amazing footage because every show is different. Picking and choosing from that was difficult.”
Hosty tells stories and writes his own script on the fly at every performance.
“I’ve never seen anybody do what he does ever,” Fitzpatrick said. “Musically or in terms of what he says. I’ve seen a lot of artists, and Hosty is in my top three favorites. Radiohead, Of Montreal and Mike Hosty.”
Hosty is Oklahoma through and through. Fitzpatrick compared him to veteran TV weatherman Gary England.
“He knows every nook and cranny, every watering hole in the state where you can hear some crazy stories,” Fitzpatrick said. “Then he applies them to his music. It’s endearing and he’s so approachable, never trying to be something else and always in his own person. He has stayed here, never left and done so much for the community. Hosty is as Norman as Barry Switzer or Pizza Shuttle. He’s what every Oklahoman should aspire to be.”
That’s getting into Will Rogers territory right there.