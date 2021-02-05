Death.
There is so much death around us. Have you noticed? Especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, death has touched the lives of most families.
Death isn’t the kind of subject that engenders excited conversation. If you really want to throw cold water on great conversation, start talking about death.
Imagine this riveting conversation: “Hey, what did you think about the Super Bowl game? Wasn’t that a spectacular finish?”
“Well, friend, I don’t know how to tell you this, but behind every Super Bowl lurks death. Death is real, man. Super Bowl is just a game. In fact, right now, death is settling an old score. I’m just sick dude with worry.”
“What!”
Creepy, right? Your only supposed to talk about death when someone dies or, at best, in a sermon. I say this not to diminish the grief and loss of a loved one or to treat death derisively.
Some react in fear, some want to just ignore it, some look to put off the conversation as long as possible, some say that there is nothing more beyond the grave, others are just frightened.
Death has come out swinging and appears to be winning the day. How do we — how do you — respond to death?
Four specific truths you need to keep in mind that will give you a healthy perspective on death.
Death entered into our world because of sin. Adam sinned and thereby was thrown out of Eden. This sin effected all of humanity. In Genesis 3:19 God pointed to Adam and said plainly, “For dust you are and to dust you shall return.” Instead of living in the cool of the Garden, we all must face physical death. But there was an even larger terrible result. Spiritual death. “ Through the disobedience of the one man (Adam) the many were made sinners.” Romans 5:19
Sin and fear of death is overcome in Christ. “For if by the one man’s offense death reigned through the one, much more those who receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness will reign in life through the One, Jesus Christ.” Romans 5:17 Yet, there is even greater news. Note carefully “…by his death he (Jesus) might break the power of him who holds the power of death—that is, the devil and free those who all their lives were held in slavery by their fear of death.” Hebrews 2:14-15
There is life beyond death. Jesus made this simple yet profound truth, ““I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.” Other people may tell you differently. You have a choice.
There will be a resurrection. Your cold dead body will rise. Treasure this triumphant statement, “When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with immortality, then the saying that is written will come true: “Death has been swallowed up in victory.” “Where, O death, is your victory? Where, O death, is your sting?” The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our LORD Jesus Christ.” 1 Corinthians 15:54-57
Death will always be around us. We will all face the certainty of death. You cannot escape this truth. God does not want you to live in fear of death or live in anxiety or looking constantly over your shoulders. Friend, the only way to have confidence and a healthy perspective on death is in faith in the resurrected Savior Jesus Christ. Jesus asked Martha in John 11 “Do you believe this?”
