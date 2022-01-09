As many look to make positive lifestyle changes in 2022, Norman health and fitness experts say in order to make long-term changes, it’s important to not bite off more than you can chew — figuratively and literally.
Health improvement goals make up the largest category of New Year’s resolutions for the more than 30% of Americans who make them, with over 60% of those pertaining to overall wellbeing, according to a survey by the finance and investments company Voya.
Only 35% of respondents kept all of their resolutions through the entirety of last year, according to Ipsos, a marketing research firm. This begs the question of how one goes about setting sustainable healthy habits — and during a pandemic no less.
Chad Mathis, personal trainer and co-owner of Kaizen Performance in Norman, said common contributing factors to the unfulfillment of health and wellness goals are preconceived notions and stigmas, as well as burnout from unrealistic expectations and overexertion early in the process.
With little to no prior workout experience or when resuming an exercise regimen after a long break, Mathis said there’s no reason to get in a gym session six or seven days a week.
“You might start maybe every other day, if not three times a week for 30 to 45 minutes, which is plenty for most people who have never really trained or worked out, or maybe it’s been a few years,” Mathis said.
For those with fitness-related goals this year, Mathis said setting reasonable short-term objectives can help maintain a positive mindset, and finding a friend or family member to exercise or set goals with can better ensure accountability.
Mathis said many of his clients seem to pay for the personal training appointment because they might not exercise at their house or go for that jog on their neighborhood trail.
Dr. Krishna Vedala, internal medicine physician for Norman Regional Health System, said quitting smoking is a health change many struggle to make with success.
“To prevent that recurrence, you must ask yourself, why are you quitting this? Is this for yourself? Is this for your family?,” Vedala said. “Then it’s about finding other things you can do to keep your mind off that fixation, that need to smoke.”
Vedala said by March or April, gyms are less busy and people are already abandoning their goals as they lose excitement about achieving them.
One way to avoid this mindset is to set achievable goals and have a plan for maintaining them once they are in reach.
Vedala set a goal to lose 30-40 pounds himself this year. He said rather than try to reach that goal by summer, aiming for the end of the year makes the process more gradual, creating a higher likelihood for a successful outcome.
Liz Shumate, licensed counselor and manager of outpatient behavioral health at NRHS, said making a habit of practicing self awareness can prove to be significantly beneficial in all aspects of life.
“We live in a busy society, and we are always on the go, so paying attention to your mood, sleep, diet and really listening to your body are all important,” Shumate said. “We are the experts on ourselves, so when we take time to understand how we’re doing, it can be a little more convenient to make those small changes.”
NRHS Journey Clinic weight management specialist Dr. Laure DeMattia takes care of people who are struggling with obesity. She said people often say, “I want to be healthier,” but in order to do that, it’s best to make quantifiable goals that will show their progress.
“I see so many people with all or nothing goals, so we try to find out what their baseline is, and then you push it a little bit,” DeMattia said.
DeMattia said creating a tailored approach to helping people with their goals is important because getting healthier takes on a different meaning with each individual.
In recent years, Demattia said mobile apps can serve as motivation, encouragement and provide ways to help one find and maintain a healthy habit.
Couch to 5k, or C25K, is a program designed to help people go from little to no cardio background to running five kilometers in nine weeks.
“It has a great motivation tool built in, and it helps get someone going from a sedentary lifestyle to being an active runner,” DeMattia said.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, DeMattia said the free app FitOn can be done at home without special equipment.
“It basically walks you through five minute, 10 minute and 30 minute plus workouts, and determines goals and interests,” DeMattia said.
Eat This Much creates a personalized meal plan based on food preferences, budget and schedule. DeMattia said if meal planning is overwhelming, this is a wise starting point.
DeMattia said people will ask her to help with the creation of a meal plan, but navigating preferences and allergies can complicate the process.
“If you don’t want something, you can just hit an arrow and create a new meal, and there’s such a big database that you can keep finding options that you like,” DeMattia said. “We want people to eat what they enjoy.”