Are you ready for a little indoor color this winter? Forcing flower bulbs indoors is a great way to enjoy flowers during the cold months. It all starts with choosing the right type of bulb. Early-flowering spring types are easier to force, or make to bloom indoors sooner than they would outdoors.
Here is a list of some flower bulbs that are easy to force: Grape hyacinths, Daffodils, Hyacinths, and Paperwhites. To aid you in choosing bulbs, bulb sellers will often note in their catalogs which species and cultivars are best for forcing, along with number of weeks from planting to bloom.
There are a couple of easy ways to force bulbs for growing indoors. But some bulbs require chilling before they can be forced; this mimics the natural process they would experience being in the cold ground throughout winter before blooming in spring. Without this cold period your bulbs may not bloom properly. You can buy prechilled bulbs from mail order nurseries or chill the ones you find at the garden center at home.
Here’s how to prechill bulbs: to prechill bulbs such as hyacinths and daffodils, place them in a paper bag and put it in a refrigerator that’s kept at 35 to 48 degrees F for 6-13 weeks. Paperwhites and amaryllis bulbs do not require a chilling period.
Now that you have your bulbs, one way to force bulbs for growing indoors is to place bulbs in water, which is one of the easiest ways.
You can use a special bulb-forcing jar, a common floral vase or even set a bulb on a grid of wire or clear tape at the water line of any glass or jar.
Fill the vase with water to just touching the basal plate of the bulb. That bit of moisture will start roots forming.
Once you see them, keep the water line below the bulb to prevent it from rotting or molding. Place the vase in a cool, dark spot for a few days until roots are forming and there is an inch or two of leaf growth.
Move it into a bright spot with temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees F.
A little sun in the morning or evening is beneficial, but avoid direct sunlight from a south window, or water in the vase will get too hot and your buds may shrivel and dry up before they bloom.
Rotate the vase a quarter turn every day to keep the plant growing straight. You may need to top off the water in the vase if it evaporates over time, still keeping the water level just below the bottom of the bulb.
Another way to create beauty by forcing bulbs inside is to force them on stones. This is a particularly effective way, especially if you don’t have the right size vase to start a single bulb.
You can still force spring bulbs in water — you just need a base to hold the bulbs in place above the water level. There are several materials that make good “beds” to anchor your bulbs.
Combining layers of different sizes or materials make it look interesting before the plants bloom.
Here are some materials you can use to force bulbs: Pea gravel, River rock, Crushed brick, Glass chips, and Marbles. Here’s how to force bulbs on stones. Set bulbs into the rock with a little push, then add a few stones around each to keep them from tipping.
You don’t have to cover them — their roots will work into the base material and hold them steady. Bulbs can be close, but not touching to improve air movement and prevent mold from forming.
Plants may heave out of place a bit if they have vigorous root systems; just tuck a couple stones around the bulb to keep them stable. You may need to top off the water if it evaporates over time, still keeping the water level just below the bottom of the bulbs.
One of my favorite bulbs to force in the winter is paperwhite daffodils. They smell so good and the blooms last for quite a long time. However, paperwhites have a tendency to flop over.
To prevent this, try a different method. When leaves are 1 to 2 in. tall, replace plain water in the vase with a 1:8 alcohol-to-water solution.
The addition of alcohol will stunt the daffodil’s growth just enough to keep the plants compact and sturdy. Use the same solution if you need to add water to the vase until the plant is done flowering.
Types of alcohol you can use to keep paperwhites from flopping over are vodka, whiskey and rum. However, don’t overindulge! Too much alcohol in the mixture can kill the plants.
Before you add the alcohol mixture, pour out any plain water in the vase so you don’t dilute the alcohol and water mixture.
Who says you can’t have beautiful flowers in winter? Try forcing bulbs indoors for a great way to enjoy all the beauty of spring flowering bulbs.
Left, roots will form along the bulb’s basal plate. The one at right got moldy because it sat in water too long.
Adding alcohol to water will keep paperwhites from flopping over.