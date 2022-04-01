Back home in Rincon, Georgia, a bedroom community of Savannah where I was raised and surrounded by so many loving people and church family, I recall a memory from my wonderful first cousin, Joan.
Every night as she was tucking her son in bed, they would say their prayers and she would cap the moment by saying, “Son, I love you with all my heart.”
This went on night after night until one night as she was about to repeat the same loving expression, her son stops her in mid-sentence and proudly exclaims, “Mom, I love you with all my toys.” His loving and thoughtful pronouncement hits to the core of our relationship with Jesus.
Do I love Jesus with all my heart, toys and all? But, really the question should be, is Jesus Lord of my life?
“Therefore let all Israel be assured of this: God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Messiah.” — Acts 2:36
Let’s do a quick evaluation as to where we stand spiritually. Take the first two laws of the Ten Commandments: have no other gods before me and do not make carved images (idols) and bow down to them and serve them.
Ask yourself, is God truly first in my life? Is God second, third or down the chain of priority or importance?
What about idols? You may think this is surely something I don’t have a big problem with, but really?
Ask yourself, have I created an image of God that fits my needs, that fits my whims, that excuses or justifies my way of thinking? Have I created an image of God in my own image? Be truthful.
If God isn’t first in your life, then this violates the first commandment. If you have created an image of God to suit your needs, then you have committed idolatry.
Just these two commandments alone help us evaluate our relationship with Jesus as Lord over our lives.
Jesus is either Lord of our life, or someone or something else is. Who we submit to matters.
To be clear, Lord simply means exactly how it sounds: a leader, a ruler, a title and position of authority.
Does Jesus qualify? Yes. His crucifixion and resurrection qualifies Him to be the one and true Lord.
“Therefore God exalted him to the highest place and gave him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” — Philippians 2:9-11
So, really, the question shouldn’t be is Jesus Lord ? He most assuredly is, whether we think so or not.
But the question should be do we acknowledge Jesus as the rightful Lord and King over our life? Do we commit to His will?
Are we submitting o Him in every way possible? Does He have authority in all our decision making? Am I king, or is Jesus?
Do you love Jesus with your whole heart? Are you ready to do so and radically change your life? Turn to Jesus.
“If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved. As Scripture says, ‘Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame.’ For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile — the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on him, for, ‘Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.’” — Romans 10:9-13