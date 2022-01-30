After multiple trips to indoor playgrounds in Edmond with her four-year-old son, Julia Fehr decided it was past time for a play area a little closer to home.
Whether it’s a windy January morning or a stormy afternoon in May, kids are likely still going to want to play. With no indoor play areas in town, Fehr teamed up with her longtime friend and fellow Normanite Kristie Dowdy to open The Play Pit, 227 E Main St, next to Das Boot, downtown.
Fehr and Dowdy aim to create a space that allows children to “play, connect and grow” while adults can comfortably lounge or network with others.
Since committing to the plan in the last few months, Fehr and Dowdy said it was a busy finish to 2021.
When they went and looked at the space, Dowdy said they fell in love with the aesthetic of what was Norman’s first movie theater.
“The architecture inside is fabulous — it has exposed brick and a barrel top ceiling,” Dowdy said. “It needs a good cleaning, but it’s gorgeous.”
Dowdy and Fehr intend to keep as much of the historical element of the space intact as possible, a plan the space’s owners appreciate.
“We want as much of that original architecture and the cool vibe it has to stay there,” Fehr said. “We’re going to have comfortable furniture, lamps, wooden chairs and little seating areas for the kids and some vintage and antique pieces to keep in line with the look of the building.”
Fehr said most indoor playgrounds offer an engaging experience for children, but they don’t have a comfortable experience for adults. They anticipate parents and caregivers will appreciate the furniture selections and layout in the lounging area. Food and drinks will be available for purchase there.
Fehr said one of the more important boxes to check was a central location. She said they have seen significant movement and energy in the downtown area.
The location, combined with the style of the space, seemed like destiny.
“We’re a woman owned local small business, we’re proud of that, and we want to support other businesses down there,” Fehr said. “We intend to use as many local businesses as we can for things like food for events.”
Dowdy said The Play Pit will house two separate play areas. For children over three years of age, the main playground equipment is four levels and over 50 feet in length. It will feature three racing slides, two winding slides, connecting bridges and plenty of tunnels and obstacles for kids to expend their energy.
For younger kids, The Play Pit will have a separate “soft play area,” with a small ball pit, slides and bridges.
The Play Pit will have a membership plan as well as day passes and event rentals.
“We’re able to host birthday parties and special events,” Fehr said. “We’re open to everything at this point.”
What started as a dream less than a year ago will open this spring. Fehr said they hope to have their grand opening in April.
Additional information on the business can be found at www.PlayPitNorman.com