Does God have a plan for my life? If He does, does He want me to be aware of it fully?
I am sure you must have seen at least one movie or TV series that involved time travel. Oftentimes, we are introduced to the moral dilemmas that result from using the knowledge of the future as justification for changing something from the past.
We discover how one changed event has a ripple effect on more than the one future event we were trying to manipulate.
What I have gathered from these fantasy-based stories is that mankind never seems to have enough wisdom or discernment to engineer a positive change for one person or group without creating some devastating problem for someone else.
I have also noticed that when a character changes a behavior based on their newly-acquired knowledge of the future, the future changes, and not all of it is good. Apparently, full and accurate awareness of our future is beyond our capacity to handle well.
On the other hand, I saw many lives drastically and positively changed in the early 70s, when authors like Hal Lindsey wrote books that made us aware that many of the Bible’s prophesies/predictions were coming to pass right before our eyes. I saw many passive followers of Jesus become genuinely alive in their love for God and and their love for others.
There does seem to be an overall plan of events that is not yet completed, according to the Bible. But what about a specific plan for each of our lives? Is there one? and if there is, does He want me to be fully aware of it now? Could I handle the information if parts of it were bad?
Would I inadvertently change something I shouldn’t because of my new awareness? My brain is starting to overload right now. How about yours?
It is interesting that Jesus said, “Give your entire attention to what God is doing right now, and don’t get worked up about what may or may not happen tomorrow. God will help you deal with whatever hard things come up when the time comes” (Matthew 6:34).
Maybe God’s “plan” for my life is to be in an attitude of moment-to-moment awareness and willingness to do what I am supposed to do now.
Maybe our focus is supposed to be on the “plan” that has already been revealed to us in God’s plan book, the Bible. It certainly is full of practical and specific direction for our lives each day. How well do we do with the plan that has already been revealed to us?
He wants us to know and understand His plan. He wants us to be actively engaged in acting on what we already know, trusting Him for whatever strength and clarity we need as we move forward. We could be experiencing a more-than-fulfilling life if we did so.
OK, suppose I find myself happy and fulfilled by reading and acting on what I read from His “instruction manual.” Is there more? Absolutely.
He also offers, to those willing to listen, a prompting from within to be directly involved in acts of love and compassion to people throughout our day that need our smile, our word of encouragement, our listening ear, our physical assistance or our financial assistance.
His plan involves loving and caring for people in practical and needed ways. He has a plan. Some of it we can read and act upon. The rest of it comes to us when we are committed to act on the needs of others that He makes us aware of each day.
Want to be part of the plan?