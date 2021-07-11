Wedding planners and venue operators say they are experiencing a significant increase in bookings and requests for services since pandemic restrictions eased earlier this year following the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced many couples to cancel or delay their plans for a wedding ceremony. According to The Wedding Report, while 2018 and 2019 both saw just over 2.1 million weddings nationwide, the number plummeted to around 1.1 million in 2020. The report forecasts a considerable rebound to nearly 2.8 million weddings by the end of 2021.
Thunderbird Chapel owner Ron Ponder said 2020 was the worst year for those looking to tie the knot — like his chapel, most venues couldn’t host weddings.
“We couldn’t even plan weddings for the future, because we didn’t know when things were going to open up,” Ponder said.
Ponder said the pandemic put a halt on both hosting weddings and plans for future weddings at Thunderbird Chapel.
“Brides weren’t coming out for tours so they could plan their weddings for the future, because they didn’t know when the future was, so we didn’t see that coming,” Ponder said.
When restrictions loosened in the state, Ponder said the calls started coming in.
“It was more than an uptick — it's been a surge,” Ponder said. “I would say we’ve got all the pent up demand from last year, and now they’re thinking, ‘Alright, you said you wanted to marry me, so let’s go.’”
From March through June 2020, there were 455 marriage licenses issued in Cleveland County. In that same period in 2021, the county issued 553 licenses.
Planning a wedding during a boom
When planning a wedding, Ponder said the first objective should be finding a venue and settling on a date.
“You’ve got to get the venue early on in the process,” Ponder said. “A bride can get a wedding dress and the dress doesn’t care about the date, but getting vendors is somewhat dependent on the date, so that’s crucial.”
On multiple occasions, Ponder has seen couples come to check out the venue, opt to go home and think about it, and when they call the next day, discover that someone else already put money down for that date.
“It only takes one other bride to take that date away from you at that venue,” Ponder said.
Gail Rocquemore, owner and lead designer at Edmond-based wedding planning and decor rental firm Weddings by Gail, coordinates and plans weddings across the country. She said there is a stark contrast in industry activity and consumer preferences this year over last year.
“In 2020, I had a number of couples who had to cancel altogether or postponed it until this year,” Rocquemore said.
This weekend, Rocquemore said she is preparing to do a wedding that was initially planned as a large event, but is now considerably smaller. The Wedding Report forecasts average spending for a wedding in 2021 at over $21,000, about $3,000 less than in 2019.
Rocquemore said in recent months, more people are planning reception-style events to bring family and friends together following a small and private wedding last year.
“A big chunk of my folks went ahead and got married, and now they just want the big party together with their family,” Rocquemore said.
She said the receptions often feature a glimpse of the wedding on a slideshow, and the brides still wear their wedding gowns.
“We’ll still do a grand entrance like you would normally do with a traditional wedding prior to the reception,” Rocquemore said. “A lot of the traditional things still happen at the reception, but it’s a little different.”
For those looking to get married during the boom, Rocquemore said early planning is most crucial in the process.
“I would strongly suggest a wedding planner, because there’s so many details involved in planning a celebration of this type, and having someone who is a professional and knows the ins and outs can eliminate much of the guesswork,” Rocquemore said. “We’re going to have vendor access, we’re going to have backups for backups.”
Rocquemore advised that when planning a wedding, big or small, couples try to make it fun.
“I think people get a little bit uptight about so many things that they lose sight of the fact that it is a celebration,” Rocquemore said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.