The Jazz in June Festival has found a permanent home at Andrews Park.
Organizers for the 39th annual free festival confirmed that the musical event has moved from Brookhaven Village to Andrews Park for all three nights.
Jazz in June is set from June 16-18 near the park’s pavilion, featuring blues and jazz concerts nightly.
The concert lineup includes the following:
• June 16: The U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors at 7:30 p.m. and JW-Jones at 9:15
• June 17: Nth Power at 7:30 p.m. and Marquis Hill & the Blacktet at 9:15
• June 18: Mark Lettieri at 7:30 p.m. and Ghost-Note at 9:15
Musical styles featured include jazz, blues, funk, soul and other genres.
Eric Walschap, Jazz in June program director, said the musicians featured are selected by a 12-person committee, and musicians can make submissions. This year, they received about 80 submissions, and six musical groups were chosen.
He said the committee is already considering entries for its 40th anniversary season, with bands considered 18 months in advance of each festival.
Walschap said organizers like to select musicians who are known nationally and internationally, and also focus on selecting a culturally, instrumentally and genre-diverse mix of groups.
“We want diversity. That’s really, really important to us,” he said. “We ... understand that there’s more than the 12 of us. It’s the 50,000 people who end up going to the concerts.”
Walschap said the band lineup is strong, with multiple Grammy Award and international blues and jazz award winners, well-known names and legendary groups selected.
“All six of our bands have something incredible about them,” he said.
Walschap said the U.S. Army Jazz Ambassadors was created during the Cold War and toured the world to help ease tensions with the USSR and show off American jazz music. The original group included such jazz greats as Louis Armstrong, Benny Goodman, Dizzy Gillespie and Duke Ellington.
“Essentially, every single band is either an international award winner in their area, has a bunch of Grammy winners or somebody incredibly famous,” he said.
The festival was fully virtual featuring three groups in 2020, and attracted less residents last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Executive Director Norman Hammon said, with overall audience dropping by half the usual 50,000 total.
This year, the festival is building back and, for the first time, including the sale of alcoholic beverages, all from local companies. The event also will include food trucks and possibly a moon bounce.
Hammon said the festival is funded through grants, underwriting, private donations, T-shirt sales and food vendor fees.
“We’re back, better than ever. We have a dynamic lineup, it’s going to be everything in the park ... and it’s going to be wonderful,” Hammon said. “We encourage everyone to come out. We’re so happy to be part of the lineup again with all the festivals in the city of festivals, and just feeling like we’re all back in business again.”
Consolidating venue
Hammon said in past years, Jazz in June has been at the Brookhaven Village two nights and Andrews Park one night.
The shift to consolidate the festival to the park location was made over a 10-year period, he said, with the pandemic factoring partly into that decision.
He also cited financial reasons for consolidating the concert site, saying that tearing down, moving and reassembling the concert was expensive. Moving the festival to Andrews Park allowed a centralized location that is equally accessible to residents.
Hammon thanked Brookhaven Village for providing a location for over 30 years and said the decision to move was amicable, and representatives there were very understanding.
Since the move, he said the City of Norman’s Parks and Recreation Department has helped greatly in making the three-day festival happen at Andrews Park.
Hammon said last year’s festival was the first big event in Norman hosted after post-pandemic restrictions were lifted in Norman.
“People were so incredibly grateful that there was a festival happening again in the city of festivals,” he said of the 2021 event.
Hammon, who has helped with the festival for 37 years, said he believes Jazz in June is “one of the most amazing festivals not only in our community, but the state.”
“The vibe that you get off people is nothing but constructive and great. People love it. Even people who don’t know anything about jazz love it. It’s a very positive event,” he said. “You have people from all parts of the community sitting side by side out in the audience enjoying the evening and listening to some of the best jazz and blues anywhere in the United States or the world, for that matter.”
More than just concerts
Jazz in June also includes daytime opportunities for residents to hear from the festival’s headliners and learn about the world of music.
This year, the 2 p.m. clinics will be hosted at Norman Public Library Central on each day of the festival in the Oklahoma Redbud Room, featuring each headliner: Jones on Thursdays, Marquis Hill on Friday and Lettieri on Saturday.
Each clinic will last about an hour to an hour and a half. Clinics include some music, discussions about musical craft and education and question-and-answer sessions with artists.
Mike Pierson, a board member who organizes the clinics, said their purpose is educational first and foremost, and they feature a more laid back environment than the nightly concerts. During past festivals, some clinics have drawn as many as 80 people.
“The neatest thing about the clinics is these are Grammy winners, these are worldwide-recognized, top-of-their game musicians. They’re coming to Norman, Oklahoma,” Pierson said. “You really get up close and just talk to them and ask them questions and really get to pick their brain about their craft, and these are the best of the best at what they do on their instruments. … It’s just as good as the festival itself in a different way.”
He encouraged residents who are interested in the groups, jazz or music in general to attend.
Organizers are also planning a Saturday morning children’s program teaching music literacy and music theory basics. Details are pending.
In addition to reaching in-person audiences, Hammon said the concerts are recorded, then post-produced into a radio production, done in partnership with the University of Oklahoma’s KGOU Public Radio. The show is then distributed free for run times around the weekends of July 4, Sept. 5 and May 29.
These shows can extend the festival’s potential audience to another 100,000-plus residents. KGOU satellite stations and Tulsa Public Radio at the University of Tulsa are just a couple examples of stations that run the program, Hammon said.
For more information, visit jazzinjune.org, facebook.com/NormanJazzinJune, @jazzinjune on Twitter or normanjazzinjune on Instagram.