At age 41, JW Jones is a young gun in the blues guitar realm.
It’s a world where practitioners traditionally start young and often play well into old age. Blues veterans sometimes mentor talented players such as Jones. When they do, it can be valuable relationship for both individuals.
In Jones’ case, he’s been recognized by blues star Buddy Guy, who has taken him under his wing on and off stage. The Ottawa, Ontario, Canada-based vocalist/guitarist will be bringing his celebrity-endorsed talent to Norman when he headlines 2022 Jazz in June blues night at 9:15 p.m. Thursday, June 16.
Jones explained how he and Guy crossed paths.
“I’ve been so fortunate meeting Buddy Guy,” Jones said. “I first met him when I was a kid at 18 or 19. and then later when I was playing at his club in Chicago. I got off stage after a set and he was there at the bar listening the whole time. He said, ‘hey man, I like the way you play that B.B. King stuff. We started talking guitars and blues guys. B.B. is both our favorite.”
Guy advised Jones that he’d be in Canada soon.
“He said, you’re going to come and play with me,” Jones said. “I said, ‘oh yeah?’ and he said ‘yes, you come up and play with me.’”
Jones rescheduled tour dates to be able to make that happen.
“When Buddy introduced me on stage he said I was going to be one of the people to keep blues alive,” Jones said. “I played two nights with him in Ottawa and six other times total with him in Chicago. I’m finally to the point where I’m not nervous with him on stage.”
Now Jones is basically living the blues guitarist dream.
“I am so happy making a living doing what I love,” he said. “My childhood dream was to become a blues guitar player and tour around the world. I’m twenty-some-odd years into my career and still can’t believe it. I’m like, when is reality going to strike and I’m not going to be able to do this anymore. It just keeps getting better.
“I’m thrilled to be out there playing. It’s been a rough couple of years of course with very few gigs, and now it feels like things are really getting back to normal. I’ve got the best job in the world.”
That kind of enthusiasm coupled with a reverence for the genre may be the winning combination that caught Guy’s eyes and ears.
“My inspiration really all comes from the old blues guys,” Jones said. “I saw B.B. King when I was 15 years old and it was literally a life-changing experience. I was a drummer at the time, but after seeing him I decided I needed to learn to play guitar.”
The Canadian kid also latched on to the blues of T-Bone Walker, Albert King, Freddie King and Jimmy Reed.
“I got into Texas blues and then West Coast blues, and it seemed like the inspiration just never ended,” Jones said. “Even today I keep on discovering more and more great players. If it wasn’t for all of them none of us would have anything decent to listen to.”
Although not a blues guitarist, David “Fathead” Newman (1933-2009) is a past Jazz in June performer Jones has collaborated with.
“I recorded with him on a 2006 album,” Jones said. “He’s definitely a blues guy, and was on a show called ‘The Beat’ in Houston and was part of the back-up band. So when guys like Freddie King came through he’d be one of the saxophones playing. When I recorded with him I went down to Woodstock, NY where he lived. He was incredibly perfect and did like three solos in 30 minutes. It was a mind-blowing experience.”
Jones was recording with legends while still in his 20s.
“It’s amazing to be in the moment and feel the energy,” he said. “The experiences are all different but what makes it special is that I look up to these guys so much. For any of these guys to agree to record with me is a huge compliment in itself.”
At Jazz in June, Jones will be leading a trio with drums and bass.
“We put on a high energy show,” he said. “We’ll play traditional and contemporary blues with some rock ‘n’ roll. We like to get people dancing. One of my mentors, Little Charlie (and the Nightcats), said you can stand up there and play music all you like, but what people remember is the experience, so put on as much of a show as you can. We have a lot of show tricks.”
The Canadian has an affinity for this part of the world.
“All the music I love comes from the American South,” he said. “I love the hospitable people, the food is the best in the world. It’s the people, the food and the music. I feel at home down there even though I’m from the Great White North. When Jazz in June reached out to me, I didn’t know where Norman was on the map. I thought, ‘this is too good to be true.’”