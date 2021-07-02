OKLAHOMA CITY — Breaking a century-old tradition in the name of health and safety, the largest convention organization in the world has moved its annual in-person event to a virtual format for the second time, canceling nearly 6,000 conventions in 240 lands.
In 2020, the pandemic caused the international religious organization to cancel in-person conventions throughout the world and launch a global virtual event. This was a first for Jehovah’s Witnesses, who have hosted public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers, and theaters around the world since 1897.
“Powerful by Faith!” is the theme of this year’s global event, which will be delivered in more than 500 languages to households throughout the globe over six weekends during July and August, uniting some 15 million to 20 million people in 240 countries.
Since the convention is typically held from Friday through Sunday, the program will be available in six installments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions. “Friday” morning’s session will be available for streaming or download now.
The continued risk of bringing thousands of people together in cities around the world prompted the organization to opt for a virtual platform for the second consecutive year.
The move has not curbed enthusiasm for the event. Congregations worldwide are inviting the public to join them.
“Faith has helped our global brotherhood to continue to thrive even during a pandemic,” said Robert Hendriks for Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Everyone is invited to attend by going to jw.org or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOS or Android App, or on streaming platforms like Roku TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free to all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.