The world is filled with chaos, discontent and restlessness. Only Jesus can grant us true rest, contentment and peace.
The Gospel lesson for the Second Sunday after Pentecost shows how he did that for a demon possessed man.
In Luke chapter 8, Jesus and his disciples sailed on the Sea of Galilee to the country of the Gerasenes. Then when Jesus had stepped out on land, there he met a man from the city who had demons.
For a long time he had worn no clothes, and he had not lived in a house but among the tombs. This poor man was being tormented by demons, who are also called evil spirits.
When the man saw Jesus, he cried out and fell down before him and said with a loud voice, “What have you to do with me, Jesus, Son of the Most High God? I beg you, do not torment me.”
Jesus had commanded the unclean spirit to come out of the man. Luke writes that many times it had seized him.
He was kept under guard and bound with chains and shackles, but he would break the bonds and be driven by the demon into the desert.
What a woeful condition this man was in!
The demons are evil spirits who can possess the bodies of human beings and animals. Jesus then asked him, “What is your name?” and he said, “Legion,” for many demons had entered him.
And they begged him not to command them to depart into the abyss. A conversation took place between the demons and Jesus.
The devils are indeed evil. They besiege and attack both man and beast. A large herd of pigs was feeding there on the hillside, and they begged him to let them enter these. So Jesus gave them permission.
Then the demons came out of the man and entered the pigs, and the herd rushed down the steep bank into the lake and were drowned.
When the herdsmen saw what had happened, they fled and told it in the city and in the country. This was a cause of great consternation in the town.
What is so tragic is how the people responded when they saw what had happened. They came to Jesus and found the man from whom the demons had gone.
He was sitting at the feet of Jesus, clothed and in his right mind, and they were afraid.
How wonderful! They should have rejoiced! But those who had seen it told them how the demon-possessed man had been healed.
Then all the people of the surrounding country of the Gerasenes asked him to depart from them, for they were seized with great fear. So Jesus got into the boat and returned.
How sad. Jesus had freed up the entire town from the demons, and they asked him to leave.
However, the astounding and beautiful result of true freedom had a huge impact on the man.
The man from whom the demons had gone begged that he might be with him, but Jesus sent him away, saying, “Return to your home, and declare how much God has done for you.”
He went away, proclaiming throughout the whole city how much Jesus had done for him.
Jesus has all power in heaven and on earth. In his death and resurrection he has defeated sin, death and the power of the devil.
He also grants us freedom and joy, by dying in our place on the cross and being raised to life for our justification.
By faith in his name, we are restored in our relationship to God our Father.
Jesus does indeed grant us true rest, contentment and eternal peace.