Christians all over the world are now in the season of epiphany.
Four vital aspects of the life of Jesus Christ are celebrated: the star guiding the wise men to come worship the Christ Child, the baptism of Jesus by John in the Jordan River, the first miracle of Jesus in turning water into wine at Cana and the transfiguration and shining glory of Jesus on the high mountain.
“Epiphany” means that Jesus, the light of the world, has appeared amidst the world’s darkness to enlighten the people of all nations. That light brings forgiveness of sins, life and salvation.
First, the epiphany of our Lord is the sign that Jesus has come for both the Jews and the Gentiles. He who was worshiped by Jewish shepherds and then adored by gentile magi was announced by both the angels and the star. Gold, frankincense and myrrh are for Jesus as king, priest and prophet.
Secondly, the baptism of our Lord is where we see all three persons of the Holy Trinity: the voice of the Father, the baptism of the Son and the dove of the Holy Spirit. The Father is well pleased with his Son.
Jesus stood in the water of the Jordan River and was baptized to fulfill all righteousness for us. He is the second Adam, who in obedience has come to undo the curse that came because of the first Adam’s disobedience in the Garden of Eden. Jesus actively kept the law perfectly for us and passively allowed Pontius Pilate to crucify him in our place.
Thirdly, the glory of our Lord was manifested through his first miracle of changing water into wine at the wedding in Cana. The servants carrying the water jars and the disciples knew that Jesus had turned a large quantity of water into very fine wine. The apostles saw this miracle and believed in him.
Fourthly, the transfiguration of our Lord on the high mountain will be celebrated.
In Luke chapter 9, we read, “And as Jesus was praying, the appearance of his face was altered, and his clothing became dazzling white. and behold, two men were talking with him, Moses and Elijah, who appeared in glory and spoke of his departure, which he was about to accomplish at Jerusalem … a cloud came and overshadowed them, and they were afraid as they entered the cloud. and a voice came out of the cloud, saying, ‘This is my Son, my Chosen One; listen to him.’”
The intent of all four of these epiphany events is to assure us that now the heavens have been opened to all believers. When the Holy Spirit descends upon us to give us the gift of faith, we know and believe that we are at peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.
Epiphany joy be upon us all in Jesus, the light of the world.