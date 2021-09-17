To serve or to be served. That is the question.
When we go to our jobs, there is the work of service to be done by us. When we go out to eat at a restaurant, we are then served by others. Every day we serve others, and others serve us. It is what true life is all about.
The real true life in Jesus Christ, that abides forever, is the same. Jesus served us. We serve others.
For the 17th Sunday after Pentecost, we read in Mark 9:30-35: “They went on from there and passed through Galilee. and he did not want anyone to know, for he was teaching his disciples, saying to them, ‘The Son of Man is going to be delivered into the hands of men, and they will kill him. and when he is killed, after three days he will rise.’ But they did not understand the saying, and were afraid to ask him. and they came to Capernaum. and when he was in the house, he asked them, ‘What were you discussing on the way?’ But they kept silent, for on the way they had argued with one another about who was the greatest. and he sat down and called the twelve. and he said to them, ‘If anyone would be first, he must be last of all and servant of all.’”
Jesus asks us to do what he has already done for us. It was our Lord Jesus Christ who served us first. He who is true God, along with the Father and the Holy Spirit, became true Man along with mankind. In his Incarnation, the Son of God from eternity, was conceived in the womb of the Virgin Mary and became man. The first did indeed become last. The Holy Lamb of God was a humble baby placed in a manger.
Why did he do this? He explains that he was the promised Messiah who was foretold in Genesis 3, who would crush the head of the devil, but himself would be pierced in his hands, feet and side. He was delivered into the hands of Caiaphas, Herod and Pilate, who had him crucified. On the third day, he came back to life bodily and was raised from the dead.
The purpose of this work of service was that Jesus, the Holy One, would take our sins upon himself on the cross.
He became sin for us. Then in his resurrection, he places his righteousness upon us. This is called “The Great Exchange.” The wrath of God fell upon Jesus who shed his lifeblood for us. Now, the grace of God falls upon us through the work of the Holy Spirit, to bring us to faith in Jesus Christ. We are declared righteous in the sight of God because Jesus took our place before the Father.
Jesus has truly served us in his great love and mercy.
Then, in Mark 9:36,37 we read: “And he took a child and put him in the midst of them and, taking him in his arms, he said to them, ‘Whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, and whoever receives me, receives not me but him who sent me.’”
One way in which we now serve others is bringing them to Jesus through the waters of Holy baptism. We bring the children to Jesus who blesses and touches them through the water and the Word of God. The Father sent His Son who now sends us to serve others. It is a beautiful chain of service from the Father to the Son to us and then to others.
Rejoice today that the Lord who serves you now gives you purpose in your life. Your purpose is to happily serve others with all the gifts, talents and abilities God has given you.
Have a wonderful day serving others.