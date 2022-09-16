Joy and peace. Where can these be found? We have just commemorated the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on our country.
All these years later, people still do wonder, “Where are joy and peace to be found in the midst of senseless destruction and death?”
As you look at those two words, peace and joy, would you say, “I have both of them!” Or would you say, “I wish it was possible to have just one of them.”
Joy is a very glad, great happiness and delight. Peace is a very calm, tranquil state of mind and serenity of spirit.
Who can attain such things? Not I. Not you. Not anyone. It is not a matter of attaining but a matter of receiving.
If joy and peace are really real, then no one or nothing can take them away from us.
We begin to see that such joy and peace have to come into us from “outside” of ourselves. Only God can give such gifts, which we simply receive.
In John 20:19-31, we discover how Jesus gave joy and peace to the apostles and to “Doubting Thomas.”
Jesus appeared alive after his crucifixion to 10 of the disciples when the 11th one, Thomas, was absent. Jesus showed them his hands and side and said, “Peace be with you!” “The disciples were overjoyed when they saw the Lord!”
They reported to Thomas, “We have seen the Lord!” But he would not believe unless he could see and touch the nailmarks on Jesus’ hands and the spear wound in Jesus’ side.
One week later, Thomas was given his chance. He touched and saw the risen Lord Jesus.
Again, Jesus would say, “Peace be with you!”
The peace he was speaking about was this reality: Jesus’ death on the cross was the sacrifice in his blood for atonement for the sins of the whole world.
God the Father accepted his sacrifice, and we are now “at peace” with God through the blood of Jesus Christ. His resurrection assures us of this.
This is an “established peace” and is the source of “true joy.”
Since this “established peace” is outside of ourselves, nothing can change it. My believing that this was done “for me” makes it a “peace and joy in my heart.”
Such a peace causes joy to overflow because of God’s love, His forgiveness of sins and His promise of eternal life.
Joy and peace? Both can be yours in Jesus Christ.
