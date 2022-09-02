“About midnight, Paul and Silas were praying and singing hymns to God, and the other prisoners were listening to them.”
— Acts 16:25
Who knew that prayer and songs would play such a major role in bringing a soul to Jesus Christ.
In Acts 16, we have a dramatic scene; a powerful earthquake, prayer and singing all working together, shaping things to come.
This is how God still works. God uses these seismic events, these very traumatic moments in our lives to move and accomplish His will.
I think back to my childhood days as Dad and I lived in a simple two-bedroom, wood-frame house in the beautiful town of Rincon, Georgia.
Rincon was a bedroom community for Savannah, Georgia.
The coastal breeze gently caressed the tall Georgia pines, and the massive oak trees provided much needed shade for those hot humid summer days.
Azaleas between April and May would majestically bloom and paint pictures only God could create.
Dad and I were both alone, in a way.
Mom had left him and went to live in Houston, Texas, so in essence, he lost a wife; I lost a mom and the only family I knew.
Dad and I were beginning to embark on a new journey. Yet, as a young boy of 7, I had battles of my own: night terrors, uncertainty and needed to lean on my aunts and uncles for support. What love!
What got me through those night terrors and troubled spirit was listening to my dad turn his radio on in the wee late hour.
He had an older brand radio, one that had glowing tubes and made staticky noises when turning the dial.
I remember one particular show that was his favorite, “The Mull Singing Convention.”
That radio show featured gospel singing groups such as the Speer Family, the Blackwood Brothers or the Chuck Wagon Gang, who sang “To Canaan’s Land I’m On My Way” or “I’ll Fly Away.”
These were the songs that I lay listening to late at night that gave this troubled boy much-needed comfort.
I still hear Dad turning that radio on, still hear those Gospel songs reaching to my soul.
I think back and realize that in those dark moments, God was working an amazing miracle in my young heart, comforting my soul, helping my troubled heart.
As a parent, you must realize that what you listen to late at night matters. Souls are at stake. God is watching and may use those moments, those seismic events, to forever shape and touch a young soul.
