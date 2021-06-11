The 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk will feature new business additions, live music and a reopening for a Norman staple at its second celebration since returning to in-person events.
The arts event will run from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 11 in the Walker Arts District, bringing together local artists, creators and businesses to highlight their work and embrace community art.
Norman Arts Council Programs Manager Cher Duncan said the initial return to an in-person event in May went very well, and she expects an even larger turnout this time.
“I definitely expect a larger crowd … we have a lot of vendors that have signed up to participate, so we’re super excited about that,” Duncan said. “And just based on last month’s participation and attendance, I expect it to be higher, especially with more people getting vaccinated.”
Duncan said Human Interaction, J-Byrd Home Boutique and Natuv — a Native and female-owned tech company — are some of the new additions to Art Walk, but longtime participants like Wilshire Cabinet + Co will be there as well. Some businesses have been unable to attend celebrations like Art Walk due to the pandemic, and this Friday will mark their return.
Art galleries MAINSITE Contemporary Art, Oscillator Press and Resonator Institute will also be open Friday. MAINSITE is bringing back its “The Left Hand of Liminality” exhibit, while Resonator will display work from young artists in the community.
Henna Roso, a Jazz in June artist, will perform at 6 p.m. at The Depot, located at 200 S Jones Ave., before the Art Walk begins. Jazz in June begins its own celebration next week.
Norman confectionery Apple Tree Chocolate will hold its reopening parallel to the Art Walk. Previously located on Asp Avenue, the business closed its doors for a month to move to a new location at 209 E Main St., a spot formerly occupied by The Social Club.
Owner Scotty Jackson has a few special plans for the shop’s reopening.
“We plan to do some fun stuff in the store where people can enter to win a gift basket or a gift card,” Jackson said. “We may also give tours of the new building too.”
The next Norman Art Walk is set for July 9.
