Christmas brings so much good cheer and good news. During the Christmas season, we seem to treat each other with a little more care and dignity.
We are more generous, more thoughtful and more kind. In a time filled with uncertainty, chaos and just plain ugliness, we can use more kindness.
Christmas for me brings both sadness and joy — sadness in that over 10 years ago, my Dad passed away on Christmas Eve, joy in that I am reminded of his kindness.
After mom and dad’s divorce I really struggled. I needed more help than other kids. It hurt. I acted out many times.
I lived (God blessing me providentially) with my dad in Rincon, Georgia, a bedroom community near Savannah with amazing, massive oaks, beautiful azaleas and tall Georgia pines slowly swaying in the gentle southern breeze.
No one worried about the humidity or gnats as big as bats. Truly a wonderland for this imaginative and skinny boy. But I needed help.
Kindness, according to Wikipedia, “is a type of behavior marked by acts of generosity, consideration or concern for others, without having an expectation of praise or reward.”
Generosity, consideration, concern without an expectation of praise or reward were all hallmarks of my dad as a single parent.
He was not a perfect man by any stretch, yet took this young boy full of trouble under his care, toiled, labored, considered my welfare at the cost of his own standing in the church by divorce and took on negative comments and shame on my behalf.
His kindness was the perfect gift for a young boy who needed it the most.
But dad was imperfect, conflicted like all of us and is now dead, not gone, but asleep in Jesus.
My dad’s life without Christ would have been a very lonely unexceptional life and would not have impacted me or my future brothers and sisters.
He, too, needed a more perfect gift, a loving-kindness that softens and mellows the harsh and hardened heart.
This kindness is personified in Jesus Christ.
“In a surge of anger I hid my face from you for a moment, but with everlasting kindness I will have compassion on you," says the Lord your Redeemer. — Isaiah 54:8,
“Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord.” — Luke 2:11
“In order that in the coming ages he might show the incomparable riches of his grace, expressed in his kindness to us in Christ Jesus.” — Ephesians 2:7
“Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave you.” — Ephesians 4:32
Kindness, the perfect gift for all seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.