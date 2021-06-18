It was over a decade in the works, but now the event is just one day away.
Lao Tizer Band will be performing Saturday night as the concluding set of 2021 Jazz in June in Abe Andrews Park.
The show, along with openers Max Ridgway Trio and Brubeck Brothers, begins at 6:30 p.m. It’s free and open to all.
Pianist Lao Tizer leads his band, which often expands to as many as fifteen members. Saturday’s performance will feature Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Eric Marienthal, a constant member of Chick Corea Elektric Band.
Tizer’s discography includes nine jazz LPs produced over 25 years. The Transcript caught up with Tizer at his home in Los Angeles.
“We’re super excited about playing Norman,” Tizer said. “I’ve been talking to Jazz in June off and on for years and years. They originally reached out to me when we were recording a couple of records in 2007. I’m glad that Eric (Walschap) came on board and we connected. Things started to happen. He loves the group and Eric Marienthal.
“Biased as I may be, I think what we do musically will be a perfect fit there.”
Eric Walschap is Jazz in June’s director of programming. He’s a saxophonist himself, and digs the big band dynamic as a member of Norman’s nine-piece Banana Seat.
“Lao Tizer Band is a good combination of high energy and accessible melodic music that’s got a groove, and we also stretch a lot,” Tizer said. “That’s the kind of jazz that’s best to reach a large audience, especially outdoors. We do a good cross section musically by really letting the musicians go for it.
“With us, every tune is different every night. We take chances, play off each other and the music goes where it goes. Of course, you have a road map of songs with arrangements and melodies, but the way that’s interpreted from night to night can change a lot.”
The Lao Tizer Band includes strings, horns and marimba. They play original compositions, along with some fun takes on classic rock.
“These are all-star musicians with a bunch of Grammy winners,” Tizer said. “It’s a nice diversity of styles. The band touches on a lot of stuff rooted loosely in contemporary jazz along with world music elements, funk and a bit of rock.
“I like putting together a set that takes the audience on a journey. We do a couple of covers of Led Zeppelin and U2 with a mixture of vocals and instrumental. It’s about 90% original material.”
Tizer maintains that it’s not a drag being a big band leader.
“There aren’t too many challenges beyond working with a bunch of in-demand musicians and getting everybody’s schedules to jive,” he said. “We’re all buddies. They’re all super professional. We enjoy each other’s company on and off stage. We crack jokes, play the show and it’s all part of the experience together.
“Musically, there’s no challenge because everybody’s so good. We listen to each other and are open to input. These are seasoned professionals who don’t have thin skin. We are all committed to what’s best for the music on any given song. I’m a lucky guy to get to work with so many great people.”
One of those jazz stars is featured sax man Marienthal, who started his professional career in 1980 with New Orleans trumpet legend Al Hirt.
“Honestly, working with great people like Eric has been a big influence on me,” Tizer said.
Tizer cited a maxim that he adheres to: “Success isn’t a destination, it’s a journey.” He believes in continual personal evolution and challenging oneself to improve.
“Be willing to take chances, and as long as you’re staying true to your creative muse at the time, I don’t really think you can go wrong,” he said.
That’s an appropriately erudite opinion from a man whose parents named him for 570 B.C. Chinese Taoist philosopher Lao Tzu. Although now based in southern California, Tizer grew up in this part of the world, and Norman was on his radar as a kid.
“I grew up in Boulder, Colorado and the University of Oklahoma was a huge football powerhouse,” he said. “I’d go to the games when I was in junior high and see the Sooners play at the University of Colorado. I’ve been through Oklahoma City a lot, but not Norman, so it should be a lot of fun.
“I know there’s a lot of pent-up demand for music and entertainment. It’s going to be a special experience for us, and hopefully the audience, too.”
