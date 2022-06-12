The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma is hoping to increase the amount of residents who vote during local and general elections.
Its newest campaign, “Grab Your Future by the Ballot,” especially encourages residents ages 18 to 29 to make their voices heard at polling places, not just on social media.
“We want young voters to understand that their vote truly is their voice and that their vote determines their futures in the state. The point of the campaign is really a call to action,” said Jenni Gray, League of Women Voters of Oklahoma spokesperson. “Young people are really great at making their voices heard in forums like social media, but we want to inspire young voters to convert their voices on social media to voices heard at the ballot box, as well.”
Sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Foundation and released in May, the campaign’s logos and phrasing were determined in conjunction with league members and Tulsa-based public relations company Schnake Turnbo Frank. The campaign will run through the next general election in November.
Despite record voter turnout numbers in the state for the 2020 November general election, Gray said Oklahoma had the lowest voter turnout in the nation based on the eligible voter population, which is what the league uses to determine voter turnout numbers.
“Oklahoma was last in the nation. That’s not an award that we want to win,” she said.
Gray said young voters — who now make up 21.8% of Oklahoma’s eligible voter population — are the focus of the campaign, because they are underrepresented at the ballot box, with only 34% voting in the 2020 general election. By contrast, 70% of residents ages 65 or older voted in 2020, but they only make up 21.8% of the voting population and 15.8% of the overall population.
Gray said some younger Oklahomans may not vote because they believe their votes won’t count, they’re not educated enough about the elections or they don’t have enough time to vote.
“We want young voters to represent themselves at the ballot box,” she said. “We want all voices to be heard in Oklahoma, of course, but do young voters want their future determined by the 45-plus and 65-plus voters, or do younger voters want to determine their own futures with their own votes?”
To counter these excuses, Gray said local elections are especially important because a small number of votes can make a difference, sometimes by fewer than 20 votes.
“It’s always the national elections or big elections that draw a larger crowd at the ballot box, but we want younger voters to understand that it starts local, then it grows from there. How you vote in local elections is what most determines the things closest to you, and then it grows from there,” she said.
Gray said the league offers help to voters from start to finish, including registration, finding polling places and vote411.org, which offers information about ballot items and candidates’ positions.
Additionally, she said employers are required — with a few stipulations — to allow some time for employees to vote. Early voting is available about four days prior to the election date, or young voters can register to vote by absentee ballot at okvoterportal.okelections.us under Voter Services. Addresses and political affiliations can be changed online.
Some bigger races coming up in Oklahoma’s general election include governor and a state Senate post.
“The league’s mission really is to get all eligible voters to the polls. Anybody who’s not showing up, we want to show up. We’re in support of everybody who is eligible to use their voice in this way to do so,” she said.
In addition to the campaign, the league is partnering with young professional groups, University of Oklahoma alumni and rural community organizations to encourage more voters to go the polls.
Residents can register to vote in upcoming runoffs elections in August and in November’s general election, as the state requires residents to register to vote at least about 25 days prior to the election date.
Gray encouraged young voters to grab friends and take them to the polls, offer rides, hold each other accountable on voting, provide resources regarding elections and remind others about election days and times.
“Social media is such an amazing tool, and if young voters could use social media to get out to vote, it could really make a difference in what we’re trying to do,” Gray said.