Born in Seoul, Korea, Misung Kim Billins graduated Oral Roberts University with a major in art.
In her own words, she now “takes that same passion for design from the canvas to the kitchen,” working as a cooking instructor at Moore Norman Technology Center, as well as teaching classes at The Well.
“To me, cooking is art, that’s why people call it a culinary art,” Billins said as we talked about the intersection between art and cooking. “Beyond that, there is enough color to play with in the ingredients, and there is creativity in developing recipes and then plating the food beautifully and photographing it.”
Billins will teach classes on a fresh Vietnamese roll, sushi roll and savory Korean dumplings.
She said busy families often think cooking is too difficult, and they resort to highly processed foods rather than controlling the ingredients and making healthy, affordable recipes at home.
“In my cooking session, I would like to go over meals on a budget and make ahead homemade meals that are freezer-friendly recipes,” she said. “Printed recipes will be available for the students.”
Billins also enjoys giving students a multi-cultural experience along with the cooking class.
“I do this through sharing culture, explaining the foreign ingredients, teaching them how to easily adapt ingredients here in the US, as well as keeping the recipes and method of cooking as easy and traditional as possible,” she said. “When people come to my cooking class, I omit MSG, for example, and use natural ingredients like fresh produce and spices to make it taste good. This is home cooking of restaurant-style food. You can control the ingredients.”
Students can also adapt Billins’ recipes to make them vegetarian, gluten-free or allergy-free.
“You can save money if you make your meals at home with good ingredients and recipes that you trust,” she said. “You will learn to make it your own.”
Due to health concerns, there will be no raw fish involved in the sushi class.
“Students will learn how to roll the sushi and can use any ingredients they like after learning this,” she said.
Billins will explain what type of rice to use and what some good options are for the filling and also what type of seaweed to use.
“It’s fun to learn about other country’s ingredients,” she said. “I can give you so many ideas.”
The Well is a chance to learn basic skills while creating edible art. In addition, the classes at The Well allow people to see if they want to explore her classes further at MNTC.
“The people who come for these types of classes enjoy having hands-on experience instead of just me demonstrating,” she said. “I love bringing a contented smile to someone’s face as they bite into delicious, beautiful food made simple.”
Billins also loves that classes at The Well are affordable.
“I love to serve the community in this way,” she said. “People who come to The Well really enjoy the classes, and I feel I am serving them.”
MNTC cooking classes at The Well cost $10 to $12 per class to cover the cost of the food. Sign up at thewellok.org/all-classes.