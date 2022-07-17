Norman Public School’s Learning Bus has returned this year with more activities and has survived the area’s recent 100-degree temperatures.
The bus, which runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June through July, offers free literary, educational and STEM activities to children and students in the community. It offers baby books all the way up to young adult high school books.
Additionally, a Sodexo food truck follows the bus to its locations and offers free meals. The bus also offers residents free WiFi connection.
Amanda Kordeliski, NPS director of libraries and instructional technology, said the Learning Bus averaged between 200 too 300 visitors a day in June. Pioneer Library Systems librarians attend stops at Reaves Park, Homeland and Lexington Crossing.
Kordeliski said the idea was the brainchild of her predecessor, Kathryn Lewis, and Ann Rosales, NPS’ early childhood director, in 2017. Over several years, they secured sponsors and donors.
According to Kordeliski and NPS Foundation Executive Director Alesha Leemaster, the bus was ready to debut in 2020, but the ribbon cutting and debut was delayed to June 2021 because of COVID-19.
This year, activities were expanded to include make-and-take and more hands-on activities, as well as a partnership with Pioneer Library Systems locations in Norman at three stops, offering additional activities and resources.
Leemaster said the Learning Bus puts the organization’s mission of enhancing children’s educational experience into action, so the foundation helped bring the bus to life and has since promoted the bus and helped secure partnerships whenever possible.
“It’s really a great learning opportunity in the summer that we love to support,” she said. “The bus is able to reach kids across the community at a time when schools are on summer break, so kids can continue to learn over the summer, but in fun and engaging ways. The bus serves all kind of communities and reaches students in need.”
Kordeliski said anyone is welcome on the Learning Bus, but no adult books are in their inventory. However, adults can explore digital collections, including from PLS at stops including city librarians, who meet the bus on site.
Children can check out two books on each visit, and books can be returned at a book drop on the bus, at NPS library branches or at any Norman elementary school. There are no set due dates or fines charged.
Kordeliski said the bus driver this year is bilingual in Spanish and English, and two school librarians ride on the bus at a time to help aid children in reading selections and activities.
She said the program received a grant allowing them to purchase $1,000 worth of elementary school graphic novels, which is a popular category, including some new titles.
Leemaster said she is excited to see the bus grow to becoming more than just a bookmobile to offering engaging educational activities.
“The bus will continue to evolve in what it offers for kids in the way of literacy and STEM activities. We are really excited as a foundation to see what the Learning Bus does for the Norman community,” she said.
Kordeliski said the goal of the program, which is an extension of NPS’ library services, is to have “life-long readers who feel comfortable everywhere they have access to information” and to increase reading and involvement with public library programs.
Jackson Elementary School librarian Dana Phillips, who rode on the bus a lot last year, said she enjoys the bus because it lets her connect with students over the summer and allows students and even school librarians on board to connect with each other.
“I just think it’s really great that we can give back to the community,” she said, adding that signup for participation this year filled up quickly.
Kordeliski said their goal is to continue growing the Learning Bus program and eventually providing community access during other times children are out of school — not just the summer — and participating in other community activities and possibly events hosted by the city.
Also, she would like to continue growing the bus’ partnership with PLS, so residents can learn more about reading programs offered year round.
“We’ve taken baby steps. I feel like our program has really grown significantly from last year to this year,” she said.
Leemaster praised the foundation’s board of directors and many donors for making their support of the Learning Bus possible, including lead donor NPS Foundation, at $12,500, Landers Chevrolet, Cox Communications and Walker Companies, which provided the vehicle wrap for the Learning Bus.
“Without our donors, we wouldn’t be able to invest in these programs, and that’s really really important to us, and we really value their investment in education,” she said.
To view the bus’ scheduled stops, visit normanpublicschools.org/Page/3428 or the school district’s social media sites.